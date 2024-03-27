Digital Wound Measurement Devices Market to Reach Worth of US$ 123 Million by 2031, TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, 2024-Mar-27 — /EPR Network/ — Transparency Market Research Inc. –

In 2022, the global industry for digital wound measurement devices was valued at US$ 70.9 million. Projections indicate a steady growth trajectory, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% expected from 2023 to 2031. By 2031, the market is forecasted to surpass US$ 123 million.

Analysts note that the surge in the prevalence of chronic wounds and diabetic foot ulcers is a key driver propelling the global digital wound measurement devices market. Additionally, there is an increasing awareness of these devices among healthcare professionals and patients, which is anticipated to further boost market growth in the coming years. Healthcare professionals have come to recognize the advantages offered by digital wound measurement devices, including more accurate, objective, and consistent measurements of wounds. This recognition is expected to contribute to better treatment decisions and improved patient outcomes in the foreseeable future.

Digital wound measurement devices are sophisticated electronic tools used to precisely and objectively measure wound size, depth, and characteristics. Utilizing advanced technologies like imaging sensors and computer algorithms, these devices provide accurate data analysis. Compared to traditional manual methods, digital wound measurement devices offer enhanced precision and consistency, reducing human error. They also enable healthcare professionals to document wound appearance and monitor healing progress over time.

Market trends indicate a growing demand for non-invasive and pain-free wound measurement procedures, driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic wounds and diabetic foot ulcers. These conditions impose a significant burden on healthcare systems, with diabetic foot ulcers alone responsible for a majority of diabetes-related amputations. Given the importance of accurate wound assessment in preventing complications and guiding treatment decisions, digital wound measurement devices are poised to experience heightened demand in the coming years.

Higher Adoption of 3D Technique in Devices

In 2022, the 3D segment emerged as the dominant contributor to the digital wound measurement devices market size. This can be attributed to the widespread adoption of 3D technique devices, amplified fundraising efforts by companies, and the introduction of innovative products.

Key Players:

ARANZ Medical Limited, Bruin Biometrics, LLC, eKare, Inc., Essity Aktiebolag, KroniKare, MolecuLight, Inc., Swift Medical, The Perceptive Solutions, Tissue Analytics (Net Health Company), and WoundVision.

Segmentation:

Product Type Device Software



Technique 2D 3D



Wound Type Acute Wound Burns Traumatic Wound Others Chronic Wound Diabetic Ulcers Pressure Ulcers Others



End-user Hospitals Clinics Others



Aging Population and Lifestyle Factors Propelling Chronic Wound Segment

The chronic wound segment held a considerable market share in 2022, primarily driven by the rising incidence of chronic wounds like pressure ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers. Factors such as an aging population and lifestyle choices contribute to the prevalence of chronic wounds, highlighting the need for precise and effective measurement devices in this segment.

Large Number of Wound Care Procedures Performed in Hospitals

In 2022, the hospitals segment emerged as the dominant end-user, capturing the largest market share. Hospitals play a pivotal role in managing wound care, offering specialized treatments and comprehensive care for individuals with chronic wounds. Equipped with essential resources and skilled personnel, hospitals provide a wide range of wound care treatments.

Key Developments in Global Digital Wound Measurement Devices Market

In November 2022 , The Provizio SEM Scanner Sensor, a cutting-edge device developed by Bruin Biometrics for detecting pressure injury risk, was made accessible to over 1 million at-home patients in England, Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland at no cost. From August to October 2022, the device was listed under a new category of devices in the respective Drug Tariffs.

, The Provizio SEM Scanner Sensor, a cutting-edge device developed by Bruin Biometrics for detecting pressure injury risk, was made accessible to over 1 million at-home patients in England, Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland at no cost. From August to October 2022, the device was listed under a new category of devices in the respective Drug Tariffs. In June 2022, MolecuLight Corp. announced a new group purchasing agreement with Premier, Inc., a leading healthcare improvement company that brings together an alliance of over 4,400 U.S. hospitals and 225,000 other providers. The MolecuLight i:X and DXTM wound imaging devices were also honored with Premier’s Technology Breakthrough designation, which recognizes innovative products that assist clinicians in improving the state of wound care and, ultimately, outcomes.

Regions Covered:

North America(USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe(UK, Germany, France and the Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, and the Rest of the Asia Pacific region)

South America(Brazil, Argentina and the Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa(GCC and Rest of the Middle East and Africa)

Market Trends:

Integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning algorithms for automated wound analysis

Development of portable and handheld digital wound measurement devices for point-of-care applications

Collaboration between healthcare institutions and technology companies to enhance product innovation and market penetration

Adoption of telemedicine and remote monitoring platforms for virtual wound assessment and consultation

Future Outlook:

The digital wound measurement devices market is poised for exponential growth in the coming years, driven by technological advancements, increasing healthcare investments, and rising demand for personalized and efficient wound care solutions. As healthcare systems strive to optimize resource utilization and improve patient outcomes, digital wound measurement devices will play a pivotal role in transforming wound care management practices globally.

Key Market Study Points:

Market dynamics analysis including drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Competitive landscape assessment highlighting key players, product offerings, and strategic initiatives

Regional market outlook focusing on growth prospects and emerging market trends

Technological advancements and innovations in digital wound measurement devices

Regulatory landscape analysis and impact on market dynamics

