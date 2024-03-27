Cleanroom Technology Market to Reach US$ 9.7 Billion by 2032: TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, 2024-Mar-27 — /EPR Network/ — Transparency Market Research Inc. –

According to the latest analysis report from Transparency Market Research, the global sales of cleanroom technology reached US$ 4.4 billion in 2021. Projections for market growth between 2022 and 2032 indicate a remarkable increase, with an anticipated growth rate of 7.6%, surpassing historical trends. Among the segments, consumables are predicted to emerge as the top revenue generator, with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) exceeding 7.2% to reach value of US$ 9.7 Bn during the period from 2022 to 2032.

A cleanroom serves as a controlled environment, minimizing contamination during various procedures, particularly in medical device production and research. Equipped with HEPA filters, fan filter units, HVAC systems, and other tools, cleanrooms maintain stringent environmental conditions.

The global cleanroom technologies market is expected to witness growth, driven by an increasing number of cleanroom facilities. For instance, Sorrel Medical, specializing in wearable drug delivery devices, inaugurated a manufacturing facility in July 2020, boosting its scalability.

In healthcare, cleanrooms play a crucial role in enhancing product safety and quality, as well as ensuring worker hygiene and environmental safety. Favorable regulations regarding cleanroom technology usage in healthcare are propelling market expansion. Additionally, the rise of biologics is anticipated to drive cleanroom demand, spurred by the need for sterilized pharmaceutical formulations and advancements in medical equipment.

Which Factors are Propelling Cleanroom Technology Demand?

The market is poised for growth driven by the expansion of healthcare facilities and increased government initiatives to boost awareness. Activities supporting market growth include the establishment of dedicated companies informing manufacturing organizations about relevant technologies, online journals, and cleanroom company directories. Cleanroom Academy, founded in 2008, exemplifies a company committed to optimizing industrial processes and providing training on cleanroom technology.

The rising demand for cleanroom technology in drug manufacturing and semiconductor industries is a significant growth driver. Technological advancements enable semiconductor manufacturers to control essential contamination parameters such as pressure, temperature, and humidity, addressing airborne organisms and chemical fumes.

Cleanrooms are increasingly crucial in healthcare settings to comply with strict standards, aiming to minimize cross-contamination between staff and patients. Equipment manufacturers are enhancing the performance of HEPA filters, and advancements in nanotechnology manufacturing further contribute to market growth. The COVID-19 pandemic has additionally propelled the global cleanroom technology market forward.

Key Companies Profiled-

Kimberly-Clark Corporation,Ardmac,Clean Air Products,Labcnco Corporation,dynarex Corp.,DuPont de Nemours Inc.,Illinois Tool works,Taikisha Ltd,Exyte AG

Market Segments:

By Product Type

Equipment

Consumables

By End-use Type

Pharmaceutical Industry

Medical Device Industry

Biotechnology Industry

Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers

Regions Covered:

North America(USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe(UK, Germany, France and the Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, and the Rest of the Asia Pacific region)

South America(Brazil, Argentina and the Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa(GCC and Rest of the Middle East and Africa)

Recent Developments:

In May 2020 , Exyte AG and Univercells Technologies, a developer of new biomanufacturing technologies for cost-effective and scalable viral production, formed a global partnership to maximize the building of standardized and adaptable GMP vaccination manufacturing facilities.

, Exyte AG and Univercells Technologies, a developer of new biomanufacturing technologies for cost-effective and scalable viral production, formed a global partnership to maximize the building of standardized and adaptable GMP vaccination manufacturing facilities. In January 2021 , Ansell Limited announced it completed the acquisition of the Primus brand and its assets that make up Primus Gloves and Sanrea Healthcare Products’ Life Science division on December 31, 2020. Furthermore, Ansell and Primus have entered into a long-term supply alliance.

, Ansell Limited announced it completed the acquisition of the Primus brand and its assets that make up Primus Gloves and Sanrea Healthcare Products’ Life Science division on December 31, 2020. Furthermore, Ansell and Primus have entered into a long-term supply alliance. In May 2020, a ground-breaking ceremony was staged by Qioptiq, a subsidiary of Excelitas Technologies, to commemorate the start of construction on a new plant in Germany. This expansion of the company’s production capacities is expected to cost around US$ 27 million. The original acreage of the new site is roughly 18,000 sqm. State-of-the-art ISO 5 cleanrooms and other production-related offices will be housed in the proposed building.

Market Trends:

Automation and Robotics: Integration of automation and robotics to minimize human intervention and contamination risks.

Integration of automation and robotics to minimize human intervention and contamination risks. Modular Cleanrooms: Adoption of modular cleanroom solutions offering flexibility and scalability to meet varying industry needs.

Adoption of modular cleanroom solutions offering flexibility and scalability to meet varying industry needs. Single-use Technologies: Increasing utilization of single-use technologies to reduce the risk of cross-contamination and enhance efficiency.

Increasing utilization of single-use technologies to reduce the risk of cross-contamination and enhance efficiency. Energy Efficiency: Focus on energy-efficient cleanroom designs to minimize operational costs and environmental impact.

Future Outlook: The future of the cleanroom technology market looks promising, with continued innovation and investments aimed at addressing evolving industry requirements. Advancements in nanotechnology, biotechnology, and semiconductor manufacturing are expected to drive further demand for cleanroom solutions globally.

Key Market Study Points:

Understanding market dynamics and regulatory landscape.

Assessing technological advancements and their impact on cleanroom efficiency.

Analyzing competitive strategies and market positioning of key players.

Identifying emerging opportunities in untapped regions and industry verticals.

