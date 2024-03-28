Deseo Grande apartments now leasing on I-Drive

Orlando, FL, 2024-Mar-28 — /EPR Network/ — Known for its world-class attractions, International Drive now has a new option for residents looking for upscale living right in the center of the action in Orlando.

Deseo Grande, a $78 million, luxury Class A apartment community with 365 units, is now open adjacent to Dezerland Park, Florida’s largest indoor attraction. The high-end, rental residences will complement Dezerland Park’s retail and entertainment offerings.

The development is a joint venture between American Landmark Apartments and Dezer Development. It marks American Landmark’s first ground-up, new-building community. The design team included Orlando-based firms, general contractor BCC Construction Group, Baker Barrios Architects and VHB Engineering.

Phase 2 of the joint venture is expected to be completed in Q2 of 2025. The neighboring apartment community, which will be known as Revel, will feature another 365 units and a host of upscale amenities.

“Families and young people continue to move to Orlando for its growing economy and job opportunities,” said Michael Dezer, principal of Dezer Development. “This joint venture with American Landmark Apartments will provide affordable, high-quality rentals with excellent customer service in an amazing location just steps away from Dezerland Park.”

One of the goals of this project is to create a sense of community between residents of Deseo Grande and Dezerland Park. Living within walking distance of an entertainment center with attractions, food, shopping and more presents a unique opportunity for families and makes the fun of International Drive incredibly accessible.

Dezerland Park will offer certain “perks” for residents, including 10% off all the entertainment venues and eateries during the day at Dezerland Park and 20% after 6:00 pm Eastern.

Deseo Grande features a five-story building and four-story parking garage on a 6.5-acre site. The property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with sizes ranging from 754 square feet to 1,250 square feet. Unit features include 9-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops, in-unit washer-dryers and patios or balconies.

Community amenities will feature a central courtyard with resort-style swimming pool, grilling area, fitness center, pet spa and bark park. Monthly rent prices begin at $1,799.