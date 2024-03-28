Keldamuzik Brings Back “Diva Talk”: Your Podcast Fix for Real Talk & Laughs!

Bay Area, California, 2024-Mar-28 — /EPR Network/ — 30+ Episodes Already – Remember Keldamuzik? The star you’ve seen on TV, movies, and even tonight’s “Diva Talk” on KOFY? Well, she’s back with something new for you: A Relaunch of Her Hit Podcast, “Diva Talk”!

“Diva Talk” is all about open, honest chats on things like relationships, self-care, social issues, and chasing your dreams. Keldamuzik’s energy and insights made it a favorite, with listeners craving more.

Now, “Diva Talk” is bigger and better! You can watch and listen on Keldamuzik’s YouTube channel, or just listen on Spotify, iHeartRadio, iTunes, and even Bay Area’s own Bay Area Compass. Plus, she’s teamed up with OurTV to film the podcast in their Oakland studio, making it look and sound amazing!

Joining Keldamuzik are her co-hosts Diamond Ao Sexxi and B. Nichole, who started the podcast with her. Together, they bring different experiences and views, making each episode a fun mix of interesting talks and relatable moments. And guess what? Keldamuzik even took “Diva Talk” to new places, bringing her message of empowerment to more people!

“I’m thrilled to bring back ‘Diva Talk’ and connect with listeners in a new way,” says Keldamuzik. “We want this to be a place for open, honest chats and big laughs that matter.”

So, get ready for fun, info, and inspiration! Keldamuzik’s “Diva Talk” is back, and it’s better than ever. Tune in and join the conversation!

Stream The Diva Talk on Keldamuzik’s YouTube Channel:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFlUJsHTkINCCTypB6CA0rA

