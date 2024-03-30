REVOLUTIONIZING FOOD WASTE MANAGEMENT: SEEPEX TO HOST WEBINAR ON EFFICIENT HANDLING OF FOOD WASTE AND BY-PRODUCTS

London, UK, 2024-Mar-30 — /EPR Network/ — SEEPEX, a leading provider of innovative pumping solutions, announces its upcoming webinar titled “Efficient Handling of Food Waste and By-Products.” Two insightful sessions are scheduled for Thursday, March 21, 2024: one from 11 am to 12 pm (CET) and another from 3 pm to 4 pm (CET). This webinar aims to unveil groundbreaking techniques for managing food waste across various industries.

Food waste management presents a significant challenge for many sectors, from food processing plants to commercial kitchens. Recognising this challenge, SEEPEX has developed cutting-edge solutions to address it effectively. This webinar will showcase the company’s advanced pumping systems, including macerators and grinders, designed specifically for the destruction of solids and the efficient handling of food waste.

Keynote speakers at the webinar include Damian Clifford, Commercial Leader at SEEPEX UK, and Peter Irwin, Northern Area Sales Manager. With their extensive expertise in the field, they will present the benefits of SEEPEX’s solutions and how they can revolutionize waste management processes.

Attendees can expect to learn about the the benefits of SEEPEX’s food waste pumping technology:

Replaces manual transfer between high-care and low-risk areas

Enclosed pipework system ensures hygienic waste removal

Up to 60% waste volume reduction

Lower disposal costs

Energy-efficient compared to traditional methods

Pumps suitable for Clean-in-Place (CIP) or Sterilize-in-Place (SIP)

Produces ideal feedstock for other applications

Improved health and safety standards

“We are excited to host this webinar and share our expertise in efficient food waste management with industry professionals,” says Damian Clifford. “SEEPEX’s solutions offer a sustainable and cost-effective approach to handling food waste, benefiting both businesses and the environment.”

To secure your spot and register for the webinar, please visit:

Slot 1: 11 am – 12 pm (CET): Register now

Slot 2: 3 pm – 4 pm (CET): Register now

(The webinar will be held in English)

www.seepex.com



