Rohde & Schwarz hosts next edition of popular Oscilloscope Days event in April 2024  

Munich, Germany, 2024-Mar-30 — /EPR Network/ — The informative virtual Rohde & Schwarz event will span two half days, offering design engineers the opportunity to attend application-oriented presentations delivered by oscilloscope experts. Eight online workshop sessions will provide insights into different day-to-day testing challenges that electronic design engineers face when using oscilloscopes.

Caption: The Oscilloscope Days offer application-oriented presentations delivered by Rohde & Schwarz and partner experts.

Rohde & Schwarz has announced that its popular Oscilloscope Days educational event will return for two days, April 17 to 18, 2024. Experts from Rohde & Schwarz and partner companies will present the latest updates on fundamentals and test features for engineers using next-generation oscilloscopes, covering topics such as power electronics and EMC, as well as signal and power integrity.

The Oscilloscope Days event will be hosted online over two days and will deliver insights into the accurate measurement of digital signals and power electronics for purposes including product design, development, debugging and compliance testing. Rohde & Schwarz application engineers, together with experts from long-time event partners Würth Elektronik and PE-Systems, will present measurement challenges and techniques.

There will be eight online sessions of up to 30 minutes each over the two mornings, with time for questions and answers after each session. Each session will be presented in English and will include cases based on real applications. Registrants can select the sessions they wish to attend.

The first day will open with a keynote by Professor Ingmar Kallfass of the University of Stuttgart, who will examine power-cycling patterns associated with applications for wide-bandgap semiconductor components.

With a focus on test and setup design challenges, the day will continue with Nicholas Le Bas from Rohde & Schwarz in cooperation with Robert Schillinger and Mohamed Al-Alami from Würth Elektronik describing high voltage and current measurements as well as analysis of buck converters. Sofia Perez-Simbor from Rohde & Schwarz will join the two Würth Elektronik experts for the next session, which will focus on ensuring EMC. They will show how to efficiently use an oscilloscope for typical spectrum analysis applications, and they will examine the EMC pre-compliant design of a boost converter.

To start the second day, Jens Schweickhardt from PE-Systems and Alexander Küllmer from Rohde & Schwarz will describe measurements on power electronics and power supplies. After the morning break, Adrian Stirn from Würth Elektronik and Pasi Suhonen from Rohde & Schwarz will show how to ensure coexistence between multiple data ports in smart devices.

Philip Diegmann, Vice President Oscilloscopes at Rohde & Schwarz, said: “The subjects for our Oscilloscope Days event are hand-picked to cover issues that many engineers are encountering in their current projects. Attending provides the opportunity to interact with our presenting teams to see and discuss effective solutions. We are fortunate that our event partners continue to provide highly skilled and engaging presenters.” As a maker of filters and inductors, Würth Elektronik has expertise in the measurement techniques needed to ensure proper circuit layout. PE-Systems is a provider of online tools for power-system analysis and automated test systems to solve challenges such as calculating power converter switching losses.

Alexander Gerfer, CTO of Würth Elektronik eiSos Group, said, “The application-oriented content of all sessions ensures high added value for engineers attending the event. That’s why we have supported Rohde & Schwarz as an event partner for several years.”

