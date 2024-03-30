Iwoscan Unveils Cutting-Edge Hardware Innovation for Enhancing Manufacturing Efficiency!

Kaunas, Lithuania, 2024-Mar-30 — /EPR Network/ — Today, we mark the official launch of Iwoscan, an industrial IoT startup. Iwoscan is not just another workplace assistant; it’s a comprehensive solution that stands out because of its unique features. It empowers manufacturers with a range of capabilities to streamline lean methodologies, eliminate bottlenecks in manufacturing processes, efficiently distribute tasks, and adapt to various applications.

The manufacturing industry has grappled with the persistent challenge of improving production efficiency for a while. It has often involved the pain of implementing complex and costly solutions within manufacturing processes or the demand for greater capacity to address existing issues.

For two years, a committed group of Iwoscan engineers has diligently worked to develop a hardware solution tailored to tackle various challenges manufacturers encounter. These challenges include inadequate inventory and supply chain management, the need for efficient demand forecasting, the slow and expensive adoption of automation, operational inefficiencies, stagnant return on investment, a shortage of skilled labour, and the weight of maintenance and overhead expenses. In other words, Iwoscan covers the following aspects:

Manufacturing Defects

Downtime

Employee Engagement

Lean Manufacturing

Manual Assembly

Manufacturing Efficiency

Overall Equipment Effectiveness (Oee)

Quality Assurance

Takt Time

Safe Workplace

Performance Manufacturing

“Fueled by our dedication to efficiency, precision, and progress, we set out to transform industry practices by developing intelligent workplace solutions that empower manufacturers to thrive. With unwavering commitment and a pursuit of excellence, we’ve introduced Iwoscan – a smart companion that streamlines operations, eradicates bottlenecks, and propels businesses toward unparalleled success,” stated Tomas Strazdas, Founder and CEO.

Iwoscan is deeply committed to promoting cost-effective and environmentally sustainable manufacturing practices while ensuring broad adaptability. It provides an affordable solution to reduce waste, enhance ROI, and meet sustainability requirements, all without compromising on performance.

About Iwoscan

Iwoscan is a team of pioneering electronics research and development experts dedicated to championing innovation and progress. Our shared vision is to harness technology’s full potential to empower manufacturers of all sizes, enabling them to thrive in today’s rapidly changing landscape. Iwoscan’s hardware device is a game-changing solution that enhances manufacturing efficiency, fosters smarter decision-making, and motivates teams while driving sustainability and cost-effectiveness in the manufacturing industry.