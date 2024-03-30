Ameri-Kleen – Institutional & Commercial Cleaners That Pack a Punch

Garland, Texas, 2024-Mar-30 — /EPR Network/ — Ameri-Kleen proudly announces the launch of its latest products in the cleaning industry: a commercial floor degreaser and an industrial glass and surface cleaner made in the USA, both emphasizing the company’s commitment to high-quality, domestically manufactured cleaning solutions. Engineered with unparalleled cleaning power, these products are tailored to meet the demanding needs of restaurants, janitorial services, hospitality operations, and educational institutions.

Unveiling Ameri-Kleen’s Latest Innovation

Ameri-Kleen’s new products stand out for their exceptional strength in tackling the most stubborn dirt, grease, and grime. These solutions are the result of extensive research and innovation, aimed at providing efficient and effective cleaning without compromising quality or safety.

Engineered for Excellence – The Ameri-Kleen Advantage

Ameri-Kleen’s commitment to excellence is evident in the meticulous development of these cleaning agents. Designed for industrial and commercial applications, they offer superior cleaning capabilities, ensuring a pristine environment in various settings.

Versatility and Safety – A Dual Promise

Ameri-Kleen’s floor degreaser and glass cleaner are formulated to be safe on a multitude of surfaces, including sensitive ones, ensuring they can be used in diverse environments without damaging the underlying material. Their safe and non-toxic nature makes them ideal for use even in food-processing facilities.

Empowering Communities with Clean

Beyond offering top-tier cleaning products, Ameri-Kleen is devoted to enriching the communities it serves. Through sustainable practices and local initiatives, the company aims to make a positive impact, demonstrating that powerful cleaning can go hand in hand with social responsibility.

Ameri-Kleen 1836 is not just a commercial floor cleaner; it’s a testament to high-grade cleaning efficiency. Tailored for challenging environments like warehouses and restaurant kitchens, this cleaner excels as a potent degreaser and a robust cleaner for a variety of heavy-duty floors. Users can trust in Ameri-Kleen 1836 to not only eradicate dirt and grime but also ensure safety with its slip-free finish. This product stands as a reliable ally in maintaining pristine and safe commercial spaces, embodying the essence of true cleaning independence with every use.

Ameri-Kleen 1865, the industrial glass cleaner, is a tribute to American resilience and progress, inspired by the pivotal year 1865 in U.S. history. This cleaner embodies the spirit of moving forward with clarity and determination, mirroring the nation’s journey post-Civil War. Crafted with pride in the USA, Ameri-Kleen 1865 not only delivers exceptional cleaning for glass and surfaces but also serves as a symbol of American craftsmanship and the enduring will to advance. Its use ensures not just spotless clarity but also a celebration of the American legacy of perseverance and excellence.

Availability and Accessibility

Ameri-Kleen’s commercial floor degreaser and industrial glass cleaner are readily available for purchase, with a range of sizes to suit different business requirements. Customers can find these products through Ameri-Kleen’s distribution channels, ensuring easy access to top-quality cleaning solutions.

In our continuous commitment to deliver top-tier cleaning solutions, we are thrilled to announce the launch of our latest innovation – the Heavy-Duty Floor Cleaner & Degreaser. Engineered with a potent alkaline formula, this groundbreaking product is designed to conquer the most challenging grease and grime found in kitchens, warehouses, bars, and bathrooms.

Our advanced cleaner stands out in the market for its unparalleled efficiency in eradicating tough dirt, grime, and persistent stains, setting a new standard in floor care. Specifically crafted for heavy-duty cleaning, it effortlessly tackles the demanding tasks that other cleaners simply cannot handle, ensuring that your floors are not just visually clean but also safe and slip-free.

Conclusion

Ameri-Kleen continues to set the benchmark for industrial and commercial cleaning products with its latest offerings. Manufactured in the USA, these solutions underscore a commitment to quality, environmental responsibility, and community support. Choose Ameri-Kleen for your cleaning needs and experience the difference.

Contact Information:

For more information about Ameri-Kleen and its products, please contact:

Ameri-Kleen Cleaning Products

3217 Wood Dr Suite 2, Garland, TX 75041

(214) 291-0400

Https://amerikleenusa.com/products/commercial-floor-degreaser/

Https://amerikleenusa.com/products/window-glass-cleaner/