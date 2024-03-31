IvyPanda Essay Writing Contest Scholarship – Submissions Are Open

Sheridan, USA, 2024-Mar-31 — /EPR Network/ — IvyPanda strives to support talented students from diverse settings. That’s why we’ve launched our $1500 Annual Essay Writing Contest Scholarship. This year marks its 6th iteration, with over 3000 participants having already contributed.

“Your creativity and intellect deserve recognition, and we’re here to provide a platform for your brilliance to shine. Don’t let this chance slip away!” – Alex Rangus, Co-founder

Prizes

Grand prize – $1000

Runner-up prize – $500

Eligibility

We accept submissions from current high school, college, or university students. Please note that IvyPanda reviews each application for evidence of academic status or enrollment. You will have to prove your status to be eligible for the prize.

Important Dates

Essay submission deadline: June 30, 2024

Result announcement: August 1, 2024

Guidelines

Write an essay on one of the following topics:

AI in modern education: boon or bane? Cyberbullying: should schools take responsibility? Mental health challenges on students: how to deal with difficult emotions?

Your essay must:

Have a word count of 500-700 words (excluding title, header, and works cited page)

Be written in the US or UK English

Be 100% plagiarism-free

Be submitted in .doc or .docx format

Follow MLA style to format the paper and cite sources (download our MLA checklist to check your formatting)

Have three or more sources cited on the Works Cited page

The filename should be [IvyPanda Writing Contest_Last Name]

Submission Process

Follow our Twitter or Instagram; like and share the post with the contest description pinned on our social media pages. Send us an email at scholarship@ivypanda.com with “IvyPanda Writing Contest Submission” as the subject line and the following content inside (in this particular order): Direct link to your essay in Google Docs

Your proof of enrollment

The screenshot proving that you followed our social media

The screenshot of the post with the contest description shared on your social media

The answer to the question: “Where did you find out about the IvyPanda Essay Writing Contest Scholarship?” Winners will be announced on this page as well as on the IvyPanda blog.

About IvyPanda

What is IvyPanda? That’s a legit student success hub designed to improve students’ educational outcomes and learning capabilities. We connect you with academic experts, offer access to reliable sources, and provide highly efficient self-study services and online tools. Here, any student can find fresh ideas and inspiration, ask questions to experienced tutors, study detailed how-to guides, and much more. IvyPanda strives to change the perception of learning – it should be smarter, not harder.