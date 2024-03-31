IvyPanda Essay Writing Contest Scholarship – Submissions Are Open

Submissions for the free-entry contest are now open. High school, college, and university students are eligible. Submit a short essay on a given topic until June 30, 2024. The winner will receive $1,000, while the runner-up prize is $500.

Posted on 2024-03-31

The picture illustrates the announcement about IvyPanda $1500 Annual Essay Writing Contest Scholarship.

Sheridan, USA, 2024-Mar-31 — /EPR Network/ — IvyPanda strives to support talented students from diverse settings. That’s why we’ve launched our $1500 Annual Essay Writing Contest Scholarship. This year marks its 6th iteration, with over 3000 participants having already contributed.

“Your creativity and intellect deserve recognition, and we’re here to provide a platform for your brilliance to shine. Don’t let this chance slip away!” – Alex Rangus, Co-founder

Prizes

  • Grand prize – $1000
  • Runner-up prize – $500

Eligibility

We accept submissions from current high school, college, or university students. Please note that IvyPanda reviews each application for evidence of academic status or enrollment. You will have to prove your status to be eligible for the prize.

Important Dates

  • Essay submission deadline: June 30, 2024
  • Result announcement: August 1, 2024

Guidelines

Write an essay on one of the following topics:

  1. AI in modern education: boon or bane?
  2. Cyberbullying: should schools take responsibility?
  3. Mental health challenges on students: how to deal with difficult emotions?

Your essay must:

  • Have a word count of 500-700 words (excluding title, header, and works cited page)
  • Be written in the US or UK English
  • Be 100% plagiarism-free
  • Be submitted in .doc or .docx format
  • Follow MLA style to format the paper and cite sources (download our MLA checklist to check your formatting)
  • Have three or more sources cited on the Works Cited page
  • The filename should be [IvyPanda Writing Contest_Last Name]

Submission Process

  1. Follow our Twitter or Instagram; like and share the post with the contest description pinned on our social media pages.
  2. Send us an email at scholarship@ivypanda.com with “IvyPanda Writing Contest Submission” as the subject line and the following content inside (in this particular order):
    • Direct link to your essay in Google Docs
    • Your proof of enrollment
    • The screenshot proving that you followed our social media
    • The screenshot of the post with the contest description shared on your social media
    • The answer to the question: “Where did you find out about the IvyPanda Essay Writing Contest Scholarship?”
  3. Winners will be announced on this page as well as on the IvyPanda blog.

About IvyPanda

What is IvyPanda? That’s a legit student success hub designed to improve students’ educational outcomes and learning capabilities. We connect you with academic experts, offer access to reliable sources, and provide highly efficient self-study services and online tools. Here, any student can find fresh ideas and inspiration, ask questions to experienced tutors, study detailed how-to guides, and much more. IvyPanda strives to change the perception of learning – it should be smarter, not harder.

