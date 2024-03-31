Hospitality Lodges Redefines Healthcare Accommodation with Commitment to Genuine Care

Johannesburg, South Africa, 2024-Mar-31 — /EPR Network/ — In 1998, Hospitality Lodges opened its doors as a guest house catering primarily to corporate clients. Little did they know that their prime location in the heart of medical treatment centres in Sandton would lead them to become a haven for individuals supporting loved ones in hospitals or undergoing medical treatments themselves.

Over the decades, Hospitality Lodges has grown and expanded, fostering strong relationships with medical professionals in and around Johannesburg. The lodges have seamlessly transformed into the go-to solution for not just accommodation but also for kindness, genuine relationships, and efficient solutions for various situations.

During the challenging times of the pandemic, Hospitality Lodges extended its hospitality to COVID-19 patients for South Africa’s largest hospital group. Remarkably, patients under our care demonstrated better mental and physical well-being compared to other units. This realisation sparked a profound understanding that genuine care is an essential element of treatment, often lacking in corporately owned institutions.

Hospitality Lodges takes pride in offering more than just accommodation; we offer a level of committed care that includes a personal touch, kindness, and a unique blend of hospitality. Our team discovered a calling to provide genuine care for all patients and their loved ones, realising the responsibility to share this commitment with the world.

In the pursuit of our newfound vocation, Hospitality Lodges redefines the concept of healthcare accommodation. We strive to reintroduce hospitality into the hospital and medical recovery experience, filling a void where corporately owned institutions may fall short.

Inspired by a personal journey when a loved one faced potential hospitalisation during lockdown, our team decided to care for him themselves. The result was an extraordinary recovery attributed to the presence of loved ones, privacy, and a peaceful environment.

At Hospitality Lodges, every guest experiences care from staff who are not overworked or underpaid. The dedicated team takes the time to understand each individual’s preferences, likes, and dislikes, fostering an atmosphere where dignity is always protected. The lodges offer a place where guests can relax, focus on recovery, and be surrounded by the support and care they deserve.

Hospitality Lodges consciously refrains from a one-size-fits-all approach, recognising that each person’s medical journey is unique. From diagnosis and medical examinations to end-of-life care, Hospitality Lodges is committed to supporting guests every step of the way.

As Hospitality Lodges continues to redefine healthcare accommodation, we invite individuals and families to experience a new standard of care that prioritises genuine connections, compassion, and well-being. To learn more about Hospitality Lodges, visit our website at https://hospitalitylodge.co.za/

About Hospitality Lodges:

Founded in 1998, Hospitality Lodges is a leading provider of healthcare accommodation in the heart of Sandton, Johannesburg. With a commitment to genuine care, the lodges offer a unique blend of hospitality, personalised service, and support for individuals at every stage of their medical journey. Whether seeking diagnosis, medical examinations, or end-of-life care, Hospitality Lodges provides a haven where guests can experience compassion, dignity, and a true sense of well-being.