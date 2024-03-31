MD Plumbing & Mechanical: Leading the Charge Against Charlotte’s Backflow Problems as an Approved Tester

Charlotte, NC, 2024-Mar-31 — /EPR Network/ — MD Plumbing & Mechanical, a family-owned, female-run plumbing powerhouse based in Matthews, North Carolina, proudly announces its inclusion in the “Approved Backflow Tester Company List” by the city of Charlotte. This certification positions MD Plumbing & Mechanical at the forefront of addressing and resolving the region’s pressing backflow issues, safeguarding the community’s water quality and health.

The Importance of Backflow Prevention

Backflow contamination poses a significant threat to public health, potentially allowing pollutants or contaminants to enter the public water supply system. Recognized for their meticulous attention to detail and unparalleled expertise, MD Plumbing & Mechanical is equipped to provide comprehensive backflow testing, repair, and prevention services, ensuring the safety and purity of Charlotte’s water.

A Commitment to Excellence and Community Safety

Laura DuPuy and Chad Moore, co-owners of MD Plumbing & Mechanical, express their dedication to the community’s well-being through their proactive stance on backflow prevention. “Being recognized by the city of Charlotte as an approved backflow tester underscores our commitment to not just meeting, but exceeding industry standards for safety and quality,” says DuPuy. “We understand the critical nature of backflow issues, and we’re fully committed to using our expertise to keep Charlotte’s water safe for everyone.”

Why Choose MD Plumbing & Mechanical?

With over 20 years of combined experience in plumbing and service, MD Plumbing & Mechanical’s team of factory-trained and certified technicians is passionate about delivering exceptional service. From being at the cutting edge of solving complex plumbing challenges to fostering long-term relationships with clients, MD Plumbing & Mechanical is not just a service provider but a partner in ensuring the health and safety of the Charlotte community.

For Backflow Testing and Prevention Services

Residents and businesses in Charlotte and the surrounding areas are encouraged to contact MD Plumbing & Mechanical for their backflow testing needs. As an approved backflow tester, MD Plumbing & Mechanical offers reliable, efficient, and comprehensive solutions tailored to protect your home or business from the dangers of backflow contamination.

Contact Information:

To learn more about MD Plumbing & Mechanical’s backflow testing and prevention services, please contact:

Laura DuPuy

Email: laura.dupuy@mdplumbingco.com

Phone: 704-280-2875

Or visit our website at https://mdplumbingco.com

About MD Plumbing & Mechanical:

MD Plumbing & Mechanical is a local, family-operated business based in Matthews, North Carolina. Founded on the principles of providing exceptional plumbing services and creating a nurturing work environment for employees, MD Plumbing & Mechanical has grown into a leading plumbing service provider in Charlotte and surrounding areas. Committed to excellence and community safety, MD Plumbing & Mechanical specializes in a wide range of plumbing services, including backflow testing and prevention, to ensure the community’s access to safe and clean water.