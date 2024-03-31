QRyde Revolutionizes Transportation Solutions in Rural Communities with Microtransit Software

Lowell, MA, 2024-Mar-31 — /EPR Network/ — In a groundbreaking move to address transportation challenges in rural communities, QRyde, a software developer based in Lowell, Massachusetts, has introduced an app-based program that is set to transform the way people access transportation services. This initiative comes as a response to the identified need for affordable and efficient transportation options in regions like Lowell, Dunstable, Chelmsford, and beyond.

The program developed by QRyde creates an online marketplace where individuals seeking rides can seamlessly connect with providers offering transportation services. Unlike traditional ride-hailing services, QRyde empowers communities to control access to this innovative transportation marketplace, catering to a wide range of needs from faith-based organizations arranging event rides to statewide non-emergency medical transportation programs.

One of the key advantages of QRyde’s approach is its focus on empowering communities while ensuring a secure and reliable transportation network. By offering features such as automatic scheduling, dispatch functions linked to a user-friendly rider app, and vendor payment management systems, QRyde enhances the overall experience for both passengers and service providers.

The success story of Bloomington Transit in Indiana serves as a testament to the positive impact of QRyde’s technology on Paratransit scheduling software services. Since adopting QRyde in 2017, Bloomington Transit has witnessed significant improvements in ridership metrics, with increased passengers per revenue hour and mile. The agency’s experience highlights the seamless integration of QRyde’s software into daily operations and emphasizes the importance of thorough testing before official launch.

QRyde’s cost-effective solutions have been instrumental in enhancing transportation accessibility and affordability. With total start-up costs under $100,000 and annual operational costs around $20,000, agencies like Bloomington Transit have been able to leverage additional modules like Interactive Voice Response (IVR) and online reservation systems to further enhance their services.

QRyde by HBSS has developed and provided software solutions for diverse transportation organizations since 1997.

Currently, we’re partnering with 200+ agencies, across 900 sites, in over 25 states, to reduce operational costs, increase ridership, streamline route planning Efficiently manage finances, and provide technology advancement as the industry grows.

