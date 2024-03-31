SVAM International Inc. Joins Forces with Schellman as Strategic Alliance Partner

New York, USA, 2024-Mar-31 — /EPR Network/ — In a move to expand reach and strengthen service offerings, SVAM International Inc., a leading provider of digital transformation solutions, is proud to announce its alliance partnership with Schellman, a renowned firm specializing in compliance and security services.

The collaboration between SVAM and Schellman represents a strategic alignment aimed at delivering enhanced value to clients across various industries. With SVAM’s expertise in digital innovation and Schellman’s proficiency in compliance and security, the alliance promises to offer comprehensive solutions to businesses seeking to navigate the complexities of modern technology landscapes securely.

“We are excited to embark on this strategic partnership with Schellman” said Anil Kapoor, CEO at SVAM International Inc. “At SVAM, we are committed to empowering businesses with cutting-edge digital solutions, and by teaming up with Schellman, we can further strengthen our capabilities in delivering secure, compliant, and innovative services to our clients.”

“Joining Schellman’s Alliance Program gives our clients the option for a complete solution tailored to their compliance journey from assessment to audit. This partnership strengthens our commitment to delivering exceptional service clients can leverage as a one-stop solution for their cybersecurity and compliance goals,” said Kiran Bhujle, Global Managing Director, SVAM Security.”

“With SVAM joining the strategic Alliance Program, this provides opportunities to utilize SVAM’s innovative technology helping to address client’s needs with highly advanced cybersecurity services. This collaboration combines the confidence of the two firms while navigating the complexities of growing cybersecurity regulations, further strengthening our commitment to deliver exceptional quality while continuing to be a firm our clients can trust,” said Michael Parisi, Head of Client Acquisition at Schellman.”

Through this partnership, SVAM and Schellman aim to streamline the process of digital transformation for organizations, ensuring that they not only leverage the latest technologies but also maintain compliance with relevant regulations and industry standards.

About SVAM:

SVAM International Inc. is a global Information Technology (IT) services provider that delivers high-quality Digital Transformation solutions to businesses across various industries. With three decades of experience, SVAM offers a wide range of services, including IT consulting, Application Development, Cybersecurity, Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Managed Services, and more. With a focus on innovation and client satisfaction, SVAM helps businesses harness the power of technology to drive growth and achieve their goals. For more information please visit: www.svam.com

About Schellman:

“Schellman” is the brand name under which Schellman & Company, LLC and Schellman Compliance, LLC provide professional services. Schellman stands as a leading global provider of attestation, compliance, and certification services. Operating under two distinct entities, Schellman & Company, LLC (a top 50 firm) and Schellman Compliance, LLC (a globally accredited compliance assessment firm which is not a licensed CPA firm). The services provided by the Schellman entities include acting as a CPA firm (Schellman & Company, LLC Florida license number AD62941) as a leading provider of SOC reports, an ISO Certification Body, a PCI Qualified Security Assessor Company, a HITRUST assessor, a FedRAMP 3PAO, and being among the pioneering CMMC Authorized C3PAOs.