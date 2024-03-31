ODM Educational Group Celebrates 35th Foundation Day: “Honouring the Past, Shaping the Future”

Bhubaneswar, Odisha, 2024-Mar-31 — /EPR Network/ — ODM Educational Group, a pinnacle of academic excellence and innovation, celebrated its remarkable journey of 35 years with a week-long engaging activities culminating in a grand ceremony on its foundation day, March 19, 2024. The theme, “Honouring the Past, Shaping the Future,” resonated throughout the event, acknowledging ODM’s rich legacy while setting its sights on continued excellence in education.

The foundation day week preceding the main event offered a vibrant tapestry of activities that showcased ODM’s commitment to holistic development. The “Joy of Giving” initiative instilled the value of selfless giving in students and staff, while the “Fireless Cooking” competition fostered creativity and environmental awareness. “Beyond the Limelight,” a talent hunt, provided a platform for parents and students to unleash their hidden talents. Grandparents, the cherished members of the ODM family, were treated to a special “Swasthya Parikhya Shivir” (Health Check-up Camp) at Healthville, Eastern India’s No. 1 naturopathy wellness centre, emphasising the importance of well-being for all generations.

The foundation day ceremony was graced by esteemed guests, including Chief Guest Swami Samarpanananda Giri, Prajnana Mission, Jagatpur, the Hon’ble Guest, Prof. (Dr.) B. R. Sharma, Vice Chancellor of Sri Sri University, Dr Satyabrata Minaketan, Chairman of ODM Educational Group, and several other dignitaries added gravitas to the occasion.

Swami Samarpanananda Giri, in his keynote address, emphasised the transformative power of education. He stated, “True education goes beyond acquiring knowledge; it’s about nurturing character, compassion, and a sense of purpose. ODM, with its emphasis on holistic development, is on the right path to shaping future generations to excel academically and become responsible citizens of the world.”

Prof. (Dr.) B. R. Sharma, adding scholarly depth to the occasion, stated, “Education is the cornerstone of societal progress and individual growth. In organisations like ODM Educational Group, this foundational truth finds its most vibrant expression. ODM’s unwavering commitment to excellence sparks intellectual curiosity and fosters innovation, preparing students for the present and the ever-evolving future.”

Dr. Satyabrata Minaketan, the visionary architect behind ODM’s success, stated, “Our Foundation Day is not just a celebration of the past, but a reaffirmation of our commitment to excellence and innovation. Reaching this milestone fills my heart with immense gratitude for our dedicated faculty, supportive staff, cooperative parents, and, most importantly, our exceptional students. We have come a long way, but the journey continues. As we look back with gratitude, we also look forward with determination and optimism. Together, we shall continue to strive for excellence in education, enriching lives and crafting futures.”

In addition, Mr Swoyan Satyendu, COO of ODM Educational Group, stated, “Our journey over the past 35 years has been characterised by resilience, determination, and unwavering dedication to the pursuit of knowledge. As we embark on the next phase of our odyssey, let us remain steadfast in our commitment to academic excellence, social responsibility, and inclusive growth.”

The culmination of the event witnessed a mesmerising cultural extravaganza presented by the vibrant ODM family, showcasing the rich array of talent and diversity within the organisation. Through music, dance, and theatrical performances, they paid homage to the organisation’s legacy while heralding a future filled with promise and potential. The evening concluded with a delightful “Food Fiesta” prepared by the ODM family, fostering a sense of camaraderie and shared joy.

ODM’s 35th Foundation Day celebration serves as a testament to the organisation’s unwavering dedication to providing quality education. It’s a story of dedication, innovation, and a shared vision for a brighter future. As ODM Educational Group embarks on the next phase of its journey, it remains poised to continue its legacy of empowering individuals and nurturing potential.

y, 2024-Mar-23 — /EPR Network/ —