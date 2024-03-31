Yashoda Hospitals Makes Strides in Cancer Care: Successfully Saves a 39-year-old female

Hyderabad, India, 2024-Mar-31 — /EPR Network/ — Yashoda Hospitals, a leading healthcare institution known for its excellence in surgical oncology, is proud to announce the successful completion of a Laparoscopic Open Left Adrenalectomy procedure for Pheochromocytoma on Mrs. Aida Tome Ricardo Lazaro. This significant milestone underscores the hospital’s commitment to providing advanced and comprehensive cancer care to its patients.

Pheochromocytoma is a rare tumor that develops in the adrenal glands. It is usually benign but it can also be cancerous. These tumors produce excess hormones like adrenaline and noradrenaline, leading to symptoms such as high blood pressure, rapid heartbeat, headaches, sweating, and anxiety.

Mrs. Aida Tome Ricardo Lazaro, a 39-year-old female, was admitted to Yashoda Hospitals with a diagnosis of a Large Left Adrenal Functioning Pheochromocytoma. Under the expert care of Dr. Sreekanth K, Sr. Consultant Surgical Oncologist, and his team, the patient underwent a meticulous surgical intervention to address the challenging medical condition.

The Laparoscopic Open Left Adrenalectomy, performed under general anesthesia, involved the removal of a large, bulky left supra-renal mass, which was densely adherent to the upper pole of the left kidney, with adhesions to the spleen and omentum. Despite the complexity of the procedure, the surgical team, led by Dr. Sreekanth K navigated the operation with precision and expertise.

Post-operatively, Mrs. Aida Tome Ricardo Lazaro was monitored closely in the Surgical Intensive Care Unit (SICU), where she received appropriate medical care and inotropic support. Following a successful recovery, the patient was transitioned to a regular room and discharged in stable condition, with recommendations for post-operative medications and follow-up appointments.

Dr. Sreekanth K, Sr. Consultant Surgical Oncologist at Yashoda Hospitals, expressed his satisfaction with the outcome of the procedure, stating, “The successful completion of the Laparoscopic Open Left Adrenalectomy underscores our commitment to delivering high-quality, patient-centered care in the field of surgical oncology. We are pleased with Mrs. Aida Tome Ricardo Lazaro’s progress and remain dedicated to supporting her throughout her recovery journey.”

Yashoda Hospitals continues to uphold its reputation as a premier healthcare institution, offering cutting-edge treatments and compassionate care to patients battling cancer and other complex medical conditions.

About Yashoda Group

Yashoda Group of Hospitals has been providing quality healthcare for 3 decades for people with diverse medical needs. Under astute leadership and strong management, Yashoda Group of Hospitals has evolved as a centre of excellence in medicine providing the highest quality standards of medical treatment. Guided by the needs of patients and delivered by perfectly combined revolutionary technology even for rare and complex procedures, the Yashoda Group hosts medical expertise and advanced procedures by offering sophisticated diagnostic and therapeutic care in virtually every specialty and subspecialty of medicine and surgery. Yashoda Hospital,Hyderabad has 4 independent hospitals in Somajiguda, Secunderbad, Malakpet and Hitech city with 4000 beds. With a constant and relentless emphasis on quality, excellence in service, empathy, Yashoda Group provides world-class healthcare services at affordable costs. To know more, visit https://www.yashodahospitals.com/