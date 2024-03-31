Future Electronics Congratulates Kim Charlebois on 25 Years of Service

Montreal, Canada, 2024-Mar-31 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, is congratulating Kim Charlebois for her 25 years of service with the organization.

Kim joined Future Electronics in 1999. “My first position was in a lively sales department called “Disty” in a Sales Support and Customer Service role. The group was very close and felt like a family. I am so lucky to still be working with many of these people today,” says Kim.

As the department and sales increased, Kim took on the role of Sales Executive. “I was able to hone my sales skills and grow an account base in the Global Call Centre that allowed me to join the Eastern Canada sales team managing a larger portfolio of OEM’s and CMs, where I am to this day. Many of my accounts I have serviced for over 15 years due to the strong relationships I have created.”

Kim studied Leisure and Recreation and Concordia University. She has applied this knowledge to organizing events and holiday parties for the sales teams at the Montreal head office. “Concordia did not prepare me for how much fun I would have organizing these festivities at Future Electronics!” says Kim.

Over her 25 years with the company, Kim has stood out as a dedicated team member with a positive attitude. She has forged countless strong relationships within the company as well as externally through her sales experience.

Outside of work, Kim enjoys travelling, real estate, sports, and trying new restaurants. “I’m always ready to hop on a plane to a new adventure,” she says. Kim’s motto: “Always try to live your best life!”

“I am so fortunate to have worked with so many great people at Future Electronics. I am grateful for the friendships made throughout these 25 years!” says Kim.

Future Electronics thanks Kim for her dedication to the Company these past 25 years, and looks forward to many more successful years to come.

About Future Electronics

Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics’ award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 170 offices across 47 countries with over 5,200 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company’s outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide.

Future Electronics’ mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Jamie Singerman

Corporate Vice President Worldwide

Future Electronics

www.FutureElectronics.com

514-694-7710

Fax: 514-693-6051

Jamie.Singerman@FutureElectronics.com

###