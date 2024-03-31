Adelaide Flood Master Revolutionizes Flood Damage Restoration In Henley Beach with 24*7 communication support

Henley Beach, Australia, 2024-Mar-31 — /EPR Network/ — Adelaide Flood Master, a reputable supplier of thorough flood damage restoration in Henley Beach, announced today that they have expanded their customer service to provide 24 hours a day, 7 days a week communication support for homeowners dealing with flood damage emergencies. The company has a team of skilled professionals on staff that are experts in all areas of flood damage repair, from structural drying and water removal to mold eradication and disinfection.

“When a home floods, time is of the essence to prevent long-term damage,” said [NAME], co-owner of Adelaide Flood Master. “By providing around-the-clock communication, we ensure that we can respond as quickly as possible to assess the situation, start the water extraction to prevent further damage, and get the restoration process underway.”

The company utilizes state-of-the-art equipment and proven techniques to restore flood-damaged properties to pre-loss condition. Their services include:

Water extraction and structural drying: Using powerful pumps and dehumidifiers, the company removes standing water and dries out the property.

Mold prevention and remediation: Their experts eliminate existing mold growth and take measures to prevent future mold infestation. They treat the entire property including walls, floors, ceilings, and contents.

Cleaning and sanitizing: They thoroughly clean and disinfect the entire property to remove contaminants left behind from flood waters. Carpets, upholstery, and hard floors are steam cleaned.

Temporary repairs: As needed, they perform temporary repairs such as boarding up holes or windows, fixing leaky roofs, and providing temporary power.

Reconstruction: For severe damage, they work with homeowners to restore the property to its pre-loss condition including repairing or replacing drywall, flooring, cabinetry, and other components.

With the expansion to 24-hour communication, Adelaide Flood Master is committed to providing the fastest, most comprehensive flood damage restoration services in Henely Beach. Homeowners can call [PHONE NUMBER] for emergency assistance day or night.

About the company

Adelaide Flood Master is the premier flood damage restoration company, serving residential and commercial property owners. They are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to respond to flood emergencies with a team of highly trained technicians and state-of-the-art equipment. Adelaide Flood Master is certified by the Institute of Inspection, Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IICRC).

