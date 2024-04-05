Cloud Based Event Management Market Size Is Estimated To Growing At A CAGR Of 15.70% By 2030

Richmond, United States, 2024-Apr-05 — /EPR Network/ —

The cloud-based event management market comprises solutions and services that enable organizations to plan, organize, promote, and manage events using cloud-based platforms and software. These solutions cater to a wide range of events, including conferences, trade shows, corporate meetings, webinars, and virtual events. Here’s an overview of the cloud-based event management market, highlighting key points, trends, and recent industry developments:

Cloud Based Event Management Market size is estimated to grow from USD 10.60 Billion in 2023 to reach USD 29.41 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.70% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.

Major players in the Cloud Based Event Management Market

IBM

Cvent (US)

Aventri (US)

Eventbrite (US)

Ungerboeck (US)

Hopin (UK)

XING Events (Germany)

Bizzabo (US)

Certain (US)

RainFocus (US)

ACTIVE Network (US)

Eventzilla (US)

Meeting Evolution (US)

EventMobi (Canada)

Zoho (India)

Regpack (US)

EventBooking (US)

Bitrix24 (US)

Arlo (UK)

webMOBI (US)

Tripleseat (US)

Key Points:

Market Growth: The cloud-based event management market has experienced significant growth in recent years, driven by the increasing adoption of digital technologies, the rise of virtual and hybrid events, and the need for more efficient event planning and management processes.

Technological Advancements: Cloud-based event management solutions leverage advanced technologies such as cloud computing, AI, machine learning, and data analytics to offer features such as event registration, attendee management, agenda planning, content management, virtual networking, and post-event analytics. These technologies enable event organizers to streamline operations, enhance attendee engagement, and measure event ROI more effectively.

Key Features: Cloud-based event management platforms typically offer a wide range of features and functionalities, including event website creation, online registration and ticketing, attendee tracking, session scheduling, speaker management, sponsor/exhibitor management, live streaming, virtual exhibition booths, audience polling, and feedback collection. These features facilitate end-to-end event planning and execution, both for in-person and virtual events.

Market Segmentation: The market can be segmented based on deployment model (public cloud, private cloud, hybrid cloud), organization size (small and medium-sized enterprises, large enterprises), industry vertical (corporate, education, government, healthcare, associations), and geographic region. Different segments may have unique requirements and preferences regarding event management solutions.

: The market can be segmented based on deployment model (public cloud, private cloud, hybrid cloud), organization size (small and medium-sized enterprises, large enterprises), industry vertical (corporate, education, government, healthcare, associations), and geographic region. Different segments may have unique requirements and preferences regarding event management solutions. Key Players: The cloud-based event management market is characterized by the presence of numerous vendors offering diverse solutions and services. Key players in the market include Cvent, Eventbrite, Bizzabo, Hopin, Aventri, Splash, Attendify, Whova, Zoom Video Communications, and Adobe Inc. These companies compete based on factors such as product features, scalability, ease of use, pricing, and customer support.

Key Trends:

Rise of Virtual and Hybrid Events: The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the shift towards virtual and hybrid events, driving demand for cloud-based event management solutions that enable remote participation and engagement. Even as in-person events resume, hybrid events, combining physical and virtual components, are expected to remain popular, offering greater flexibility and reach.

Integration with Collaboration Tools: Cloud-based event management platforms are increasingly integrating with popular collaboration tools such as Zoom, Microsoft Teams, and Slack to facilitate seamless communication, video conferencing, and networking during virtual events. Integration with CRM systems and marketing automation platforms also enables better lead management and attendee engagement.

Personalization and Customization: Event organizers are focusing on personalizing the attendee experience by offering customized content, agendas, and networking opportunities based on individual preferences and interests. AI-driven recommendation engines, personalized agendas, and targeted communication help enhance attendee satisfaction and drive greater engagement.

Data Analytics and Insights: Data analytics capabilities are becoming increasingly important in cloud-based event management, enabling organizers to gain valuable insights into attendee behavior, preferences, and engagement metrics. Advanced analytics tools provide actionable insights that help optimize event planning, content delivery, marketing strategies, and sponsorship opportunities.

: Data analytics capabilities are becoming increasingly important in cloud-based event management, enabling organizers to gain valuable insights into attendee behavior, preferences, and engagement metrics. Advanced analytics tools provide actionable insights that help optimize event planning, content delivery, marketing strategies, and sponsorship opportunities. Security and Compliance: With the growing importance of data security and privacy regulations (e.g., GDPR, CCPA), event management platforms are enhancing security measures to protect sensitive information and ensure compliance with regulatory requirements. Features such as encryption, access controls, secure payment processing, and GDPR-compliant data handling help build trust and confidence among event organizers and attendees.

Major Classifications are as follows:

By Component Software Event Planning Software Venue Management Software Event Registration And Ticketing Software Event Marketing Software Analytics And Reporting Software Content Management Software Visitor Management Software Others Services Consulting Deployment and Integration Support and Maintenance

By Organization Size SMEs Large Enterprises

By End User Event Organizers and Planners Corporate Government Education Others

By Region North America US Canada Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific Rest of the World Middle East UAE Saudi Arabia Israel Rest of the Middle East Africa South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Recent Industry Developments:

Platform Enhancements: Cloud-based event management providers are continuously enhancing their platforms with new features and capabilities to meet evolving customer needs. Recent developments may include improved virtual networking tools, interactive session formats, AI-driven matchmaking algorithms, and enhanced reporting and analytics functionalities.

Partnerships and Integrations: Companies in the event management space are forming strategic partnerships and integrations with other technology vendors to offer more comprehensive solutions and seamless experiences. Integrations with CRM systems, marketing automation platforms, virtual event platforms, and collaboration tools enable greater interoperability and functionality.

Expansion of Virtual Event Capabilities: Given the growing demand for virtual events, cloud-based event management providers are expanding their virtual event capabilities through acquisitions, partnerships, and internal development. This may involve adding features such as virtual exhibition halls, networking lounges, gamification elements, and 3D virtual environments to enhance the virtual event experience.

Focus on Accessibility and Inclusivity: Accessibility and inclusivity have become important considerations in event management, with a focus on making events accessible to individuals with disabilities and diverse backgrounds. Cloud-based event platforms are incorporating features such as closed captioning, language translation, audio descriptions, and assistive technologies to ensure a more inclusive event experience.

: Accessibility and inclusivity have become important considerations in event management, with a focus on making events accessible to individuals with disabilities and diverse backgrounds. Cloud-based event platforms are incorporating features such as closed captioning, language translation, audio descriptions, and assistive technologies to ensure a more inclusive event experience. Sustainability Initiatives: Sustainability is emerging as a key theme in event management, with a focus on reducing the environmental impact of events through measures such as virtualization, reduced travel, waste reduction, and carbon offsetting. Cloud-based event management solutions support sustainability initiatives by enabling virtual events, reducing the need for physical infrastructure and resources.

In conclusion, the cloud-based event management market is experiencing significant growth and innovation driven by technological advancements, changing event formats, and evolving customer preferences. Key trends such as virtual and hybrid events, integration with collaboration tools, personalization, data analytics, security, and sustainability are shaping the future of the industry. Recent industry developments underscore the dynamic nature of the market as providers continue to innovate and collaborate to deliver comprehensive solutions that meet the evolving needs of event organizers and attendees.