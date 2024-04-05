Cloud-Radio Access Network C-RAN Market to Reach USD 22.7 Billion by 2027 with 26.4% CAGR

Richmond United States, 2024-Apr-05 — /EPR Network/ —

The Cloud-Radio Access Network (C-RAN) market size is estimated to increase from USD 4.4 billion in 2020 to USD 22.7 billion by 2027, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.4% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2027.

The Cloud-Radio Access Network (C-RAN) Market is revolutionizing wireless communication infrastructure by leveraging cloud computing technology to enhance network efficiency, scalability, and performance. This blog delves into its significance, current trends, and transformative impact on the telecommunications industry.

C-RAN market size and its growth trend with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:

Nokia Corporation

Huawei Technologies

ZTE Corporation

Cisco Systems

NEC Corporation

Samsung Co Ltd

Intel Corporation

Ericsson AB

Altiostar

Fujitsu

Mavenir Systems

Asocs Ltd

Others

Market Trends and Drivers:

5G Rollout and Adoption: The deployment of 5G networks drives demand for Cloud-Radio Access Network solutions to support the increased capacity, throughput, and low-latency requirements of next-generation wireless technologies.

Network Virtualization and SDN/NFV: C-RAN leverages software-defined networking (SDN) and network functions virtualization (NFV) technologies to virtualize and automate network functions, enabling dynamic allocation of resources and efficient network management.

Cost Savings and Operational Efficiency: C-RAN architecture reduces capital and operational expenditures by centralizing baseband processing resources, optimizing resource utilization, and enabling network operators to scale infrastructure according to demand.

Edge Computing and Mobile Edge Computing (MEC): C-RAN enables edge computing capabilities by bringing baseband processing closer to the network edge, facilitating low-latency applications, content delivery, and real-time analytics at the network edge.

Major Classifications are as follows:

By Components

Solutions

Services

By Network Type

5G

4G

3G and 2G

By Deployment

Centralized

Virtualized

By End user

Telecom Operators

Enterprises

Core Features and Applications: Cloud-Radio Access Network solutions offer various features and applications, including:

Centralized Baseband Processing: C-RAN centralizes baseband processing functions, such as modulation, coding, and beamforming, in cloud-based data centers or virtualized infrastructure, enabling efficient resource allocation and load balancing.

Network Function Virtualization (NFV): C-RAN leverages NFV technology to virtualize network functions, including radio resource management, interference coordination, and network slicing, enabling agile and scalable network deployments.

Multi-RAT Support: C-RAN supports multiple radio access technologies (RATs), including 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, and 5G NR, allowing network operators to evolve existing networks and seamlessly transition to next-generation wireless technologies.

Dynamic Resource Allocation: C-RAN enables dynamic allocation of baseband processing resources based on network traffic patterns, user demand, and quality-of-service requirements, optimizing network performance and efficiency.

Conclusion:

The Cloud-Radio Access Network (C-RAN) Market is poised for significant growth and innovation as telecommunications operators strive to meet the evolving demands of 5G connectivity and edge computing applications. By embracing C-RAN architecture, network operators can enhance network capacity, coverage, and efficiency while reducing costs and enabling new services and applications at the network edge. As 5G adoption accelerates and edge computing becomes mainstream, the C-RAN market will continue to evolve, offering new opportunities for innovation, collaboration, and transformation in the telecommunications industry.

