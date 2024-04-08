Artplex Gallery presents two-person exhibition: Limitless Canvas

Limitless Canvas

May 11 – June 14, 2024

Opening: Saturday, May 11, 4:00 – 6:00 PM

Free for all to attend.

Los Angeles, CA, 2024-Apr-08 — /EPR Network/ — Artplex Gallery is thrilled to present Limitless Canvas, a contemporary art exhibition pushing the boundaries of the canvas and traditional painterly techniques. The showcase features the poetic artworks of painter Frederic Paul, whose eloquent references to his Asian roots result in expressive and intricate compositions. Drawing inspiration from the vibrant colors, spices, and landscapes of Asian cities, Paul skillfully captures the intensity of these environments with a confident and distinctive style manifested in intricate layers. The exhibition also features Tae Ho Kang, whose mixed media collages explore the contemporary quest for identity in a world saturated with information and images. Kang’s scenes are flattened, with elements pressed against the surface, offering a unique perspective on urban landscapes. Limitless Canvas celebrates artists who break free from boundaries, inviting viewers to explore the vast spaces of creativity and identity redefining works on canvas in the contemporary art landscape.

The poetic artworks of painter Frederic Paul eloquently reference his Asian roots, showcasing expressive and intricate compositions. Drawing inspiration from the vibrant colors, spices, flora, and landscapes of Asian cities, Paul skillfully captures the intensity of these environments.

Paul’s confident and distinctive style is manifested in intricate layers that appear effortless. Utilizing a diverse range of media, including torn sections of canvas, rice paper, acrylics, and oil, his paintings exude an organic and lively quality, brought to life through their three-dimensionality and depth.

Born in 1993 into an artistic family in Munich, Germany, Paul reverently expresses his connection to his Filipino heritage. His abstract artworks draw inspiration primarily from the beauty of nature in Asia.

The use of raw Chinese rice paper, dyed with pigments and inks, adds a unique touch to each leaf shaped by hand. Coated with oil and acrylic, the individual leaves are meticulously collaged and refined, imparting a distinctive expressiveness and depth to Paul’s creations. “I want my art to set people’s feelings free, creating genuine communication between my art and its beholder,” expresses Paul.

While residing and working in Munich and Landsberg am Lech, Paul has exhibited solo and in group shows globally. Beyond numerous exhibitions in Germany, his works have graced galleries in London, Belgium, Greece, Portugal, Sweden, and the USA.

Tae Ho Kang, born in 1945 in Seoul, Korea, pursued ceramics at the College of Arts, Hongik University, before furthering his education in Fine Art at California State University, Los Angeles, graduating in 1980.

Inspired by Modern Art era artists, including Post-Impressionist Paul Cezanne, Kang visualizes the contemporary quest for identity in a world saturated with information and images. His scenes are flattened, with elements pressed against the surface. Multiple views of the same houses, vague allusions to trees and bushes, and a sparse color palette characterize Kang’s work.

“The beauty of this urban landscape left a deep impression, initiating a profound change in my work. I aim to be a molecule in this vast space, searching for the house of my heart and my identity,” explains Kang.

His mixed media collage artworks have been featured in solo and group exhibitions, as well as art fairs across the US and internationally, finding homes in private collections worldwide.

Since the opening of Artplex Gallery in 2018, the gallery continues to be one of the world’s leading art galleries specializing in high-quality, original contemporary art representing a broad spectrum of major international artists. Right at home in West Hollywood and within immediate proximity to its sister gallery Artspace Warehouse, Artplex Gallery is an expansive modern space that specializes in international urban, pop, graffiti, figurative, and abstract art catering to the visual impact.