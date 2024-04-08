Okun Dentistry Tempe Sets New Standards in Emergency Dentistry with Dedicated Rapid Response Unit

Tempe, AZ, 2024-Apr-08 — /EPR Network/ — Okun Dentistry Tempe helps patients navigate through the pain, discomfort, and challenges of dental emergencies. Their emergency dentist in Tempe raises the standards for emergency dentistry with on-call support and same-day appointments.

Combining advanced technology and a gentle approach, the practice delivers quality care during oral health crises. They help individuals receive reliable treatments to restore dental well-being. Dr. Amy Okun and her team explain everything that patients need to know about emergency dental procedures.

Dr. Okun, the leading Tempe dentist, states, “Our emergency dental care can benefit individuals having loose teeth, sensitivity to cold and hot foods or beverages, jaw pain, chipped, cracked, or knocked-out teeth. You can trust our expertise and cutting-edge technology to eliminate stuck foods or objects between teeth or restore lost fillings.”

Okun Dentistry Tempe is at the forefront of dental technology, employing various equipment and techniques to ensure comfort during emergencies. Digital X-rays, intra-oral cameras, and Mounts’n Motion Ergonomic precision mounting systems enable better views of a patient’s mouth to understand the severity of a crisis.

Dr. Jeff Styskal, another dentist at the practice, states, “Patients seeking rapid-response dentistry can approach our team for same-day appointments. If you can’t visit our clinic right away after experiencing an oral health crisis, we can offer essential first-aid guidance for temporary relief.”

Okun Dentistry Tempe is a leading dental clinic that provides a comprehensive range of treatments. Dr. Amy Okun and her dedicated team serve patients with age-specific dental care. They are popular for quality services, which include cosmetic dentistry, dental implants, general dentistry, and orthodontics.

During oral health crises, get prompt treatment from our emergency dentist in Tempe. Okun Dentistry Tempe is your smile’s best friend, ready to assist you in alleviating discomfort and pain. Book an online appointment with us via https://www.okundentistry.com/ or call (480) 967-8763.

