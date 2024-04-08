Probiotic Supplements Market to Surpass USD 19 Billion by 2030 with 13.5% CAGR

The Probiotic Supplements Market was valued at USD 7,162.7 million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 19,737.7 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.5% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.

The Probiotic Supplements Market is flourishing as consumers prioritize gut health and seek natural solutions to support overall well-being. This blog explores its significance, current trends, and transformative impact on the health and wellness industry.

Major vendors in the global Probiotic Supplements Market :

Amway (Alticor)

BioGaia USA

Bio-K+ (a Kerry company)

Danone S.A.

Deerland Enzymes (ADM)

DSM

Nestle

Probi

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

NOW Foods

STADA Arzneimittel AG

The Clorox Company

Wren Laboratories (Optibac Probiotics)

Market Trends and Drivers:

Growing Awareness of Gut Health: Increasing awareness of the gut-brain connection and the role of gut microbiota in overall health drives demand for probiotic supplements as consumers seek to maintain digestive balance, support immune function, and improve mental well-being.

Rise in Digestive Disorders: The prevalence of digestive disorders such as irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), constipation, and gastrointestinal discomfort spurs demand for probiotic supplements, which are believed to alleviate symptoms and promote gut health.

Focus on Immune Support: Probiotic supplements are increasingly recognized for their immune-supporting properties, with consumers seeking natural alternatives to boost immune function and reduce the risk of infections, particularly during cold and flu seasons.

Expansion of Functional Foods and Beverages: The integration of probiotics into functional foods and beverages, including yogurt, kefir, and fermented foods, drives market growth as consumers embrace convenient and delicious options to incorporate probiotics into their daily diets.

Segmentations Analysis of Probiotic Supplements Market: –

By Source Single Strain Lactobacillus Bifidobacterium Streptococcus Others Multi Strain

By Product Type Capsules/Tablets Gummies/Chewable Powder Liquid Ready to Drink Concentrate

By Health Benefit Immune Support Bone & Joint Health Cognitive Health Cardiovascular Health Digestive Health Skin & Hair Care Eye Care Allergy Management Weight Management Diabetes Management Others

Consumer Demographics Paediatric Geriatric Adult

Sales Channel Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Specialty Stores Health Food Stores Pharmacies/Drugstores Online Sales Company Owned Platform E-Commerce Platform

By Region North America US Canada Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Colombia Chile Peru Rest of Latin America Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Russia BENELUX CIS & Russia Nordics Austria Poland Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand Indonesia Malaysia Vietnam Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Nigeria Egypt Israel Turkey Rest of Middle East & Africa



Recent Developments

In October 2023, Optibac Probiotics are delighted to announce that Pregnancy has won Best Maternity Health Product in the Mums and Tots 2023 awards. Mums and Tots is the Ireland’s favourite maternity magazine and our Pregnancy product was awarded the top prize in the ‘Best Maternity Healthcare’ category, as voted for by Mum and Tots readers.

In October 2023, Nestle has introduced a novel proprietary blend for infant nutrition, uniting a probiotic strain with different concentrations of six human milk oligosaccharides (HMOs) to nurture the developing infant throughout various stages of life.

Core Features and Applications: Probiotic supplements offer various features and applications, including:

Strain Diversity: Probiotic supplements contain a variety of beneficial bacterial strains, such as Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium species, each with unique health benefits, to support a diverse and balanced gut microbiome.

Shelf-Stable Formulations: Probiotic supplements are available in shelf-stable formulations, including capsules and tablets, with guaranteed potency and viability, allowing for convenient storage and consumption without refrigeration.

Targeted Formulations: Probiotic supplements may include targeted formulations designed to address specific health concerns, such as digestive support, immune health, women’s health, and mood balance, catering to diverse consumer needs and preferences.

Quality Assurance and Transparency: Reputable probiotic supplement brands prioritize quality assurance and transparency, providing third-party testing, certifications, and transparent labeling to ensure product safety, potency, and efficacy.

Conclusion:

The Probiotic Supplements Market is experiencing rapid growth and innovation as consumers increasingly recognize the importance of gut health in maintaining overall wellness. By embracing probiotic supplements, consumers can support digestive balance, boost immune function, and enhance their overall health and well-being. As research advances and consumer awareness grows, the Probiotic Supplements Market will continue to expand, offering new formulations, delivery formats, and targeted solutions to meet the diverse needs of health-conscious consumers in pursuit of optimal gut health.