Natural Cosmetics Market to Double Reaching USD 29.8 Billion by 2030 with 9.1% CAGR

The Natural Cosmetics Market was valued at USD 14.9 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 29.8 billion by 2030. This growth represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.

The Natural Cosmetics Market is witnessing a surge in demand as consumers increasingly prioritize clean, sustainable, and ethically sourced beauty products. This blog delves into its significance, current trends, and transformative impact on the beauty industry.

Major vendors in the global natural cosmetics market: 

  • ARBONNE INTERNATIONAL, LLC
  • Avalon Organics
  • Avon
  • bareMinerals
  • Biophar Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd
  • Coty Inc.
  • GABRIELCOSMETICS
  • Groupe L’OCCITANE
  • Himalaya Wellness Company
  • ILIA Beauty
  • Juice Beauty
  • KORRES Group
  • Lifevision Cosmetics
  • L’Oréal Paris
  • SCOT DERMA PRIVATE LIMITED
  • Shiseido Co., Ltd
  • Swisschem Dermacare
  • TATA HARPER SKINCARE
  • The Honest Company, Inc
  • Weleda
  • Others

Market Trends and Drivers:

  • Growing Consumer Awareness: Increasing consumer awareness of the potential health risks associated with synthetic chemicals in cosmetics drives demand for natural alternatives that offer safer formulations and minimal environmental impact.
  • Shift towards Clean Beauty: The clean beauty movement, characterized by a focus on transparency, ingredient integrity, and sustainability, drives the adoption of natural cosmetics among health-conscious consumers seeking products aligned with their values and lifestyle choices.
  • Rise of Green and Ethical Beauty: Consumers are prioritizing ethical and sustainable beauty brands that prioritize eco-friendly packaging, cruelty-free practices, and fair trade sourcing of natural ingredients, driving market growth for natural cosmetics.
  • Digital Influence and Social Media: Social media platforms and digital influencers play a significant role in shaping consumer preferences and driving awareness of natural cosmetics brands, fostering community engagement and brand loyalty among eco-conscious consumers.

Major Segmentations Are Distributed as follows:

  • By Product Type
    • Skin Care
      • Creams & Lotions
      • Serums
      • Face Packs/ Masks
      • Cleanser
      • Others
    • Hair Care
      • Shampoo
      • Conditioner
      • Hair Oil
      • Hair Dye
      • Others
    • Makeup
      • Facial Products
      • Eye Products
      • Lip Products
      • Nail Products
      • Others
    • Body Care
      • Soaps
      • Body Lotions
      • Body Wash
      • Shower Gels
      • Cream
      • Oils
      • Fragrance
      • Others
  • By End User
    • Men
    • Women
    • Unisex
    • Baby
  • By Distribution Channel
    • Hypermarkets/Supermarkets
    • Convenience Stores
    • Direct Selling
    • Departmental Stores
    • Pharmacy & Drugstores
    • Online Retailing
    • E-commerce
    • Others
  • By Region
    • North America
      • US
      • Canada
    • Latin America
      • Brazil
      • Mexico
      • Argentina
      • Colombia
      • Chile
      • Peru
      • Rest of Latin America
    • Europe
      • UK
      • Germany
      • France
      • Italy
      • Spain
      • Russia
      • BENELUX
      • CIS & Russia
      • Nordics
      • Austria
      • Poland
      • Rest of Europe
    • Asia Pacific
      • China
      • Japan
      • India
      • South Korea
      • Thailand
      • Indonesia
      • Malaysia
      • Vietnam
      • Australia & New Zealand
      • Rest of Asia Pacific
    • Middle East & Africa
      • Saudi Arabia
      • UAE
      • South Africa
      • Nigeria
      • Egypt
      • Israel
      • Turkey
      • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Recent Developments

  • In June 2023, Renowned skincare authority Anherb Natural is excited to announce the launch of its newest product line in the cosmetics industry. Combining their extensive amount of skincare knowledge and experience, Anherb Natural aims to have a big impact on the beauty industry with these innovative products. The new products are carefully crafted to enhance and rejuvenate, reflecting the brand’s unwavering commitment to providing exceptional skincare solutions.

Core Features and Applications: Natural cosmetics offer various features and applications, including:

  • Plant-based Ingredients: Natural cosmetics utilize plant-derived ingredients such as botanical extracts, essential oils, and fruit and vegetable oils, harnessing the nourishing and therapeutic properties of nature to enhance skin and hair health.
  • Transparency and Certification: Natural cosmetics brands prioritize transparency in labeling and certification, adhering to standards such as USDA Organic, COSMOS Organic, and Ecocert, to assure consumers of product authenticity and ingredient purity.
  • Sustainability and Eco-Friendly Packaging: Natural cosmetics brands embrace sustainable packaging materials, including recyclable, biodegradable, and compostable options, to minimize environmental impact and promote circularity in the beauty industry.
  • Cruelty-Free and Vegan Formulations: Natural cosmetics brands commit to cruelty-free and vegan formulations, refraining from animal testing and using animal-derived ingredients, aligning with ethical and animal welfare principles embraced by eco-conscious consumers.

Conclusion:

The Natural Cosmetics Market is experiencing robust growth and innovation as consumers increasingly prioritize health, sustainability, and ethical values in their beauty purchasing decisions. By embracing natural ingredients, transparency, and eco-friendly practices, natural cosmetics brands are reshaping the beauty industry and driving positive change towards a more sustainable and ethical future. As consumer preferences continue to evolve and demand for clean, green beauty products grows, the Natural Cosmetics Market will continue to expand, offering new opportunities for innovation, collaboration, and market differentiation in the beauty industry.

