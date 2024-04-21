Lucintel Forecasts the Global Humanized Mouse Model Market to Reach $466.2 million by 2030

CITY, Country, 2024-Apr-22 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global humanized mouse model market looks promising with opportunities in the pharmaceutical & biotechnology, contract research organization, and academic & research institution markets. The global humanized mouse model market is expected to reach an estimated $466.2 million by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.5% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are rising demand for more accurate and predictive drug discovery models, growing demand for humanized PDX models, and expanding R&D activities in pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in humanized mouse model market to 2030 by model type (genetic and cell-based), application (oncology, immunology & infectious diseases, neuroscience, toxicology, hematopoiesis, and others), end use (pharmaceutical & biotechnology, contract research organizations, academic & research institutions, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, oncology, immunology & infectious disease, neuroscience, toxicology, and hematopoiesis are the major segments of humanized mouse model market by application. Lucintel forecasts that oncology will remain the largest segment over the forecast period.

Within this market, academic & research institution will remain the largest segment over the forecast period.

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to robust healthcare system and sizeable financial investments in biomedical research in the region.

Ingenious Targeting Laboratory, Axenis, Trans Genic, Horizon Discovery Group, HuMurine Technologies, Champions Oncology, Genoway, Crown Bioscience, Taconic Biosciences, and The Jackson Laboratory are the major suppliers in the humanized mouse model market.

