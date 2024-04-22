Lucintel Forecasts the Global Central Venous Catheter Market to Reach $4.4 billion by 2030

CITY, Country, 2024-Apr-22 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global central venous catheter market looks promising with opportunities in the hospital and cancer treatment center markets. The global central venous catheter market is expected to reach an estimated $4.4 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.5% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing prevalence of kidney diseases, growing number of dialysis patients, and expanding demand for antimicrobial catheters.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in central venous catheter market to 2030 by product type (tunneled catheters and non-tunneled catheters), property (antimicrobial catheters and non-antimicrobial catheters), design (single lumen, double lumen, and multiple lumen), end use (hospital, cancer treatment centers, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, tunneled catheter and non-tunneled catheter are the major segments of central venous catheter market by product type. Lucintel forecasts that non-tunneled catheter will remain the larger segment over the forecast period.

Within this market, hospital will remain the larger segment over the forecast period.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period.

Rex Medical, B. Braun, Teleflex, AngioDynamics, ICU Medical, Vygon, Medtronic, Merit Medical Systems, Asahi Kasei, and Becton, Dickinson and Company are the major suppliers in the central venous catheter market.

