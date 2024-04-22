The global Li-Fi Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 68.1% from 2023 to 2030.

CITY, Country, 2024-Apr-22 — /EPR Network/ —

The Li-Fi Market size is estimated to grow from USD 295 Million in 2022 to reach USD 18,769.7 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 68.1% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030. Li-Fi, short for “Light Fidelity,” is an innovative wireless communication technology that utilizes visible light to transmit data. Unlike traditional wireless technologies that rely on radio waves (such as Wi-Fi), Li-Fi employs light-emitting diodes (LEDs) to send and receive data signals. By modulating the intensity of the light at extremely high speeds, Li-Fi enables data transmission in a manner that is imperceptible to the human eye.

Li-Fi offers several advantages over traditional wireless technologies. It provides significantly higher data transfer speeds, potentially reaching gigabit-per-second rates, making it suitable for data-intensive applications such as video streaming and large file transfers. Additionally, Li-Fi offers enhanced security since visible light signals cannot pass through walls, reducing the risk of unauthorized access from outside the intended coverage area.

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.marketdigits.com/request/sample/13

However, Li-Fi also has limitations. It requires a line-of-sight connection to the light source, meaning that devices must be in the direct path of the light to maintain a connection. Moreover, outdoor use can be challenging due to interference from natural light sources like sunlight.

Major players Li-Fi Market include: Fujitsu, General Electric, Integrated System Technologies Ltd., Lightbee S.L., Lucibel, NAV Technologies, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Signify Holding B.V., Oledcomm SAS, PureLiFi Limited, SLD Laser, Velmenni OÜ, VLNComm, Fsona Networks Corporation, Acuity Brands, Inc., DRO Co. Ltd, LVX System and Others.

“PureLiFi, Fraunhofer HHI Welcome IEEE 802.11bb, New Global Standard for LiFi”

Request For Discount @ https://www.marketdigits.com/request/discount/13

The Growth of Li-Fi Market Driven by increasing demand for high-speed and reliable wireless communication solutions

The escalating volume of data transmitted and accessed by diverse devices poses significant challenges to traditional Wi-Fi networks, leading to issues related to congestion and data speed. In contrast, Li-Fi technology utilizes light signals for data transmission and provides substantially higher data transfer rates compared to conventional Wi-Fi.

Integration of Li-Fi technology with existing lighting infrastructure, promoting seamless adoption and deployment

One of the notable trends in the Li-Fi market involves the seamless integration of Li-Fi technology with existing lighting systems. As the demand for Li-Fi rises, manufacturers and developers are dedicating efforts to create Li-Fi-enabled light fixtures that can replace traditional LED bulbs or fluorescent lights.

North America Dominated the Li-Fi Market during the forecast period.

During the projected period in 2022, North America is projected to take the lead in the global market, holding the largest market share. This dominance can be attributed to several significant factors, including remarkable technological advancements, an increasing preference for energy-efficient devices, and a growing demand for high-speed bandwidth across North American countries.

Report further studies the market strategies of key players, recent development status, future plans and Li-Fi Market trends across the world. Also, it splits Li-Fi Market Segmentation by material, end-user and region to deep dive research and reveals company profile and prospects.

Major Classifications are as follows:

By Component Photodetector LED Optical Sensing Microcontroller Antenna Others

By Type Li-Fi Lamp Lifi Dongal Access Point LiFi Kit

By Transmission Unidirectional Bidirectional

By Application Advanced Tracker Location Based Services (LBS) Standalone Tracker Indoor Networking Underwater Communication Line Smartphone Others

By End User Automotive Retail Healthcare Aerospace and defence Government Transportation Education Consumer electronics Others



Enquire about the report @ https://www.marketdigits.com/request/enquiry-before-buying/13

The Li-Fi (Light Fidelity) market is driven by several key factors that contribute to its growth and adoption. These drivers are reflective of the technology’s unique advantages and its potential to address specific challenges in wireless communication. Some of the key drivers for the Li-Fi market include:

High Data Transfer Speeds: Li-Fi offers significantly faster data transfer speeds compared to traditional radio-based wireless technologies like Wi-Fi. This makes it well-suited for applications requiring high-bandwidth connectivity, such as streaming, virtual reality, and data-intensive tasks.

Spectrum Congestion: The increasing demand for wireless connectivity has led to spectrum congestion, particularly in urban areas. Li-Fi utilizes the visible light spectrum, providing an alternative frequency range for data transmission and reducing interference.

Enhanced Security: Li-Fi’s reliance on light signals restricts its coverage area, making it more secure against eavesdropping and unauthorized access. This feature is particularly appealing for industries that prioritize data security, such as finance, healthcare, and government.

Indoor Positioning and Navigation: Li-Fi technology can be used for indoor positioning and navigation applications by utilizing the precise location of light sources. This is beneficial for industries like retail and logistics.

Electromagnetic Sensitivity: Li-Fi can be used in environments where traditional wireless technologies might interfere with sensitive equipment, such as in hospitals, aircraft, and manufacturing facilities.

Energy Efficiency: LEDs used in Li-Fi are energy-efficient, contributing to reduced power consumption in lighting and communication systems, aligning with the global push for sustainability.

IoT Integration: Li-Fi can play a role in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem by providing reliable, high-speed connectivity to a multitude of connected devices and sensors.

5G Complementary Technology: Li-Fi can complement 5G networks by providing localized, high-speed connectivity in areas where 5G coverage might be limited or challenging to deploy.