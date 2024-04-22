CITY, Country, 2024-Apr-22 — /EPR Network/ —

The material technologies in implantable device has undergone significant change in recent years, with metal to ceramic based implantable device. The rising wave of new material technologies such as metallic and ceramic bio material are creating significant potential for advanced implantable device in various medical platforms due to its favorable mechanical strength, excellent friction-resistance, biocompatibility, and durability.

In implantable device market, various material technologies such as polymer, metal, ceramic, and biologics are used in the orthopedic, dental, facial, breast, and cardiovascular implant applications. Growing elderly population, rise in prevalence of chronic diseases, and rise in incidence of obesity and osteoporosis-related fractures are creating new opportunities for various implantable device technologies.

Abbott Laboratories, Biotronik, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cardinal Health, Conmed Corporation, Globus Medical, Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, and LivaNova are among the major technology providers in the Implantable Device Market.

Lucintel, a leading global management consulting and market research firm with over 1,000 clients worldwide, has analyzed the technologies used in Implantable Device Market and has now published a comprehensive research report titled “Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Global Implantable Device Market 2024-2030”. This report analyzes technology maturity, degree of disruption, competitive intensity, market potential, and other parameters of various technologies in the implantable device market.

The study includes technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecasts and strategic implications for the global implantable device technology by application, technology, and region as follows:

Technology Readiness by Material Technology

Competitive Intensity and Regulatory Compliance

Disruption Potential by Material Technology

Trends and Forecasts by Material Technology [$M shipment analysis from 2018 to 2030]:

Polymer Based

Metal Based

Ceramic Based

Biologics

Technology Trends and Forecasts by Application [$M shipment analysis from 2018 to 2030]:

Orthopedic Implant Polymer Based Metal Based Ceramic Based Biologics

Dental Implant Polymer Based Metal Based Ceramic Based Biologics

Facial Implant Polymer Based Metal Based Ceramic Based Biologics

Breast Implant Polymer Based Metal Based Ceramic Based Biologics

Cardiovascular Implant Polymer Based Metal Based Ceramic Based Biologics



Technology Trends and Forecasts by Region [$M shipment analysis for 2018 – 2030]:

North America United States Canada Mexico

Europe United Kingdom Germany France

Asia Pacific Japan China South Korea India

The Rest of the World

Latest Developments and Innovations in the Implantable Device Technologies

Companies / Ecosystems

Strategic Opportunities by Material Technology

About Lucintel

Lucintel, the premier global management consulting and market research firm, creates winning strategies for growth. It offers market assessments, competitive analysis, opportunity analysis, growth consulting, M&A, and due diligence services to executives and key decision-makers in a variety of industries.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. +1 972.636.5056

