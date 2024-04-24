Global Vibrating Screen Market Value Anticipated to Drive Past US$ 2.3 Billion Milestone by 2029, Driving a Decent CAGR of 7.6% | FMI Analysis

The global vibrating screen market is positioned for significant growth, with projected sales exceeding US$ 1.37 billion in 2022. This initial phase sets the stage for a sustained growth trajectory, fueled by a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. By 2029, the market is anticipated to achieve a substantial valuation of US$ 2.3 billion.

This notable upsurge is attributed to various factors, with a significant contributor being the increasing adoption of vibrating screens made from polyurethane materials. Renowned for their efficiency in gold, iron ore, and coal processing operations, these screens demonstrate remarkable effectiveness in segregating diverse minerals from granular materials and coarse stones. Their versatility positions them as invaluable assets in both wet and dry material processing applications, thereby further driving the market’s impressive trajectory.

Polyurethane screen sales are expected to increase due to their high durability in a variety of industries, including cherry-picking, iron and steel production, recycling, construction aggregate, and wood processing.

Upswing in mining processes to suffice the requirement for precious metals and hard rock minerals as well as in construction activities to build infrastructure assets is the messiah of pain points of the global vibrating screen market, suggests FMI. On the contrary, the growth trail will get hindered by tumbling mining operations on grounds of environmental amendments to curb carbon footprint and high attrition rate among miners due to on-site adversaries.

Demand for Circular Vibrating Screens in Mining Industry to See an Upturn:

Circular vibrating screens are inundating more than half of the market revenues, as per FMI’s study. The mining industry, including coal mines, and quarrying sites, is leveraging circular vibrating screens owing to their ability to classify materials with large specific gravity, large particles and great rigidity. The exciter of circular vibrating screens is mounted above the center of gravity of the screen box and the upper tip of elliptical long axis of the feeding end is positioned towards the leakage direction, which results in higher processing capacity per unit time than that of its linear counterpart.

On the flip side, the complexity of shakers and fast-rate rotation of the two shafts in linear vibrating screens imply high fueling demands. Further, the FMI’s study finds that linear vibrating screens are chiefly utilized for classification of fine particles, light weight, and low stiffness materials, making them suitable for industries such as, building materials, chemical, and pharmaceutical.

Manufacturers showing Stauncher Inclination toward Direct Drive System:

As per the FMI’ report, adoption of direct drive system in vibrating screen accounts for more than 50% of the market revenues owing to the absence of gearboxes and belts in the design, which results in lesser wear and tear between the components. The direct drive system is cost-efficient as the moving parts in the operation and framework are less complicated. For noise abatement, the direct drive system comes up with simple arrangement and lesser moving components which may vibrate during mechanism.

Market Segments Covered:

Product Type:

Linear Vibrating Screens

Circular Vibrating Screens

Elliptical Vibrating Screens

Drive Type:

Direct Drive

Indirect Drive

End-use Industry:

Construction

Mining

Recycling

Others (Iron & Steel, Power, etc.)

Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

