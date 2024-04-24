Global Peptide Synthesis Industry is expected to reach a valuation of US$1.1 Billion by 2033, growing at an impressive 8% CAGR | FMI

The Global Peptide Synthesis Industry is on a stellar rise, with projections forecasting a remarkable surge towards a US$1.1 billion valuation by 2033. This significant growth trajectory is fueled by a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8% anticipated throughout the forecast period. In 2023, the market is expected to reach US$520.0 million, highlighting the increasing demand for peptide-based drugs and therapies across various medical fields.

The driving force behind this phenomenal growth is the escalating incidence of metabolic disorders and chronic diseases such as diabetes, oncology, and obesity. This trend underscores the critical need for innovative medical solutions, where peptide synthesis emerges as a pivotal player. Its wide-ranging chemical versatility, potent biological activities, and low toxicity make it a preferred choice in the pursuit of cutting-edge healthcare solutions.

The market’s expansion is further fueled by the escalating demand for pharmacological components in medication. As the need for treatments targeting cardiovascular, neurological, and renal failures continues to grow, the significance of peptide synthesis in the pharmaceutical landscape becomes increasingly evident.

Governments’ initiative programs, advanced healthcare therapy with adopting the latest technology, and research and development activities are further surging the market opportunities.

Rising consumer healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors are increasing the demand for peptide synthesis. Moreover, the growing malignancies, uneven lifestyles, and deadly diseases propel market opportunities. Due to its effective result, the growing popularity of enzymatic technology upsurges market growth among patients.

How Key Players Faced Threats in the Global Peptide Synthesis Industry?

Due to the lack of a peptide purification system, several therapeutic peptides go through the parenteral route. The adoption of peptide synthesis medications is widely used to treat a chronic illness for a long period of treatment, may face a problem for key players. Enzymatic breakdown and limited intestinal mucosa are a few causes of adopting oral peptide drugs.

These medicines have poor lipophilicity and charged functional groups, which are difficult to handle or absorb. However, several peptide synthesis companies are given that peptides have short half-lives and limited bioavailability. Fast metabolism and conformational changes restrict protein therapies and the bioavailability of peptides.

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Sectors Leading the Market Growth

Growing research and development activities, low-cost therapies, and efficient and low toxicity are a few important factors that propel market growth. The significantly growing advanced technology in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors is driving peptide synthesis market expansion.

In 2022, according to Science Direct, advanced oral drugs treated diabetes patients through peptide medications. Moreover, in Jan 2022, Novo Nordisk launched its new and world’s first diabetes management ‘peptide in a pill’.All these developments are boosting the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors.

Increasing Patients of Chronic Disease Dominates the United States Market

The United States is leading the global market by capturing an impressive CAGR of 7.8% during the foreseen time. Increasing chronic patients, including cardiovascular and diabetes, are fostering market growth. The rising demand for peptide-based vaccines is increasing the demand for peptide synthesis.

According to a report by the American Cancer Society, around 1.9 million new cancer cases grew in the United States. The innovation of new drugs, rising government policies, and new market entrance are surging the United States peptide synthesis market opportunities.

Global Peptide Synthesis Industry Competitive Landscape:

The present prominent players fragmented the market. These players invested a huge amount in research and development activities to acquire maximum output. Through their marketing strategies, these prominent players upsurge the market growth.

Global Peptide Synthesis Industry Key Players:

GenScript Biotech Corporation

Bachem Holding AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Merck KGaA

Kaneka Corporation

Global Peptide Synthesis Industry Recent Developments:

In June 2020, Evonik announced its new peptide, which is highly soluble and chemically defined to supply amino acids.

In May 2022, the United States Food and Drug Administration approved the Mounjaro injection that helps to control blood sugar and type 2 diabetes disease.

Global Peptide Synthesis Industry by Category

By Product and Services:

Reagents

Equipment

Services

By Technology:

Solid-phase peptide Synthesis

Solution-phase Peptide Synthesis

Hybrid & Recombinant Technology

By End Use:

Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology Companies

CDMOs & CROs

Academics & Research Institutes

