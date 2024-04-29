Milking Automation Market Anticipated to grow at 7.2 % CAGR by 2034

Agriculture is grappling with a shortage of skilled labor, prompting the adoption of milking automation technologies to mitigate reliance on manual labor and enhance operational efficiency across dairy farms.

The global milking automation market is poised to reach a valuation of US$ 1.1 billion by 2024, with further growth expected to reach US$ 2.2 billion by 2034, representing a steady compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2% during the forecast period.

With continuous advancements in robotics, sensors, and data analytics, milking automation systems have undergone significant evolution, resulting in more sophisticated solutions that improve milking efficiency, enable better cow health monitoring, and facilitate streamlined data management processes.

Market Segmentation

By Offering:

Hardware Milk meters Milking clusters Milk point controllers Pulsators Smart feeding robots (TMR/PMR-based feeding robots) Smart camera-based facial recognition systems (biometric IDs)

Software Cloud-based PC-based

Service Maintenance and Support Data Management and Analytic



By Farm Size:

Small

Medium

Large

By Species:

Dairy Cattle

Goat

Sheep

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Europe

Key Companies

DeLaval

GEA Group

Nedap N.V.

Allflex Livestock Intelligence

Afimilk Ltd.

Beco Dairy Automation Inc.

Boumatic

Dairymaster

Waikato Milking Systems

