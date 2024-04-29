Managed Mobility Services Procurement Rate Benchmarking Report, 2023 – 2030

Managed Mobility Services Category – Procurement Intelligence

The Managed Mobility Services (MMS) Category is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 23.8% from 2023 to 2030. In 2022, the North American region dominated the category with a share of 37%. An organization’s MMS includes a variety of IT and workflow management services that are needed for purchasing, allocating, and maintaining tablets, smartphones, and other associated gadgets/devices. According to Microsoft, more than 52% of employees preferred shifting to remote work by the end of 2022. The increasing number of employees operating remotely, the rise in IoT-connected devices, the increasing use of BYOD owing to hybrid work models, and the growing requirement for tight security measures are some of the factors driving the growth of the MMS category. By function, in 2022, the device management segment accounted for the largest share, between 50% – 60% of the overall share.

Another factor aiding growth is the increasing telecom expense management (TEM). TEM companies have become a crucial asset in this hybrid working model. 2021 saw this hybrid mode become a norm rather than an exception. According to Gartner’s 2022 report, TEM companies have evolved their offerings since 2021 to meet the increased demand and handle the complex network of mobile and fixed assets. In 2022, enterprises have partnered with TEM companies that offer complete lifecycle support – from procurement to invoicing, vendor, and inventory management.

Order your copy of the Managed Mobility Services Procurement Intelligence Report, 2023 – 2030, published by Grand View Research, to get more details regarding day one, quick wins, portfolio analysis, key negotiation strategies of key suppliers, and low-cost/best-cost sourcing analysis

One of the trends in this category is the rising use and deployment of 5G networks in emerging countries such as Brazil, Mexico, India, Malaysia, etc. For instance, in Q1 2022, Telcel launched 5G services in Mexico using a 3.5g spectrum. Similarly, in Q4 2022, Jio and Airtel launched 5G networks in India. This has, in turn, forced many MMS companies to evolve their offerings in these regions to meet the demand.

The global managed mobility service industry is fragmented overall. It has been found that for accessibility to company applications, 87% of organizations rely on their employees to utilize their individual mobile devices. In recent times, more than 70% of companies have BYOD-to-work policies. Hence, a multitude of MMS providers has emerged over the last two to three years to assist businesses in handling the proliferation of mobile devices that access private networks and company-sensitive information.

Vendors in this category are trying to provide end-to-end unified solutions, full support for BYOD and cross-device integration, device compatibility, and sophisticated security tools and services. This is to ensure that a high level of data integrity is maintained while protecting the company’s (clients) full device portfolio. Telecom network operators, device developers, MMS service and platform vendors (pure play or combined), and cloud service providers (or, CSPs) are a few instances of the major types of suppliers in this category. The bargaining power of suppliers is reduced due to increased fragmentation.

List of Key Suppliers in the Managed Mobility Services Category

AT&T Inc.

Fujitsu Limited

Orange S.A.

Telefónica, S.A.

Deutsche Telekom AG

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc.

Vodafone Group plc

IBM Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Zebra Technologies Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

Verizon Communications Inc.

Managed Mobility Services Procurement Intelligence Report Scope

Managed Mobility Services Category Growth Rate: CAGR of 23.8% from 2023 to 2030

Pricing Growth Outlook: 10% – 15% (Annually)

Pricing Models: Bundled pricing, user-based pricing, or contract-based pricing.

Supplier Selection Scope: Cost and pricing, past engagements, productivity, geographical presence

Supplier Selection Criteria: End-to-end solutions, cloud solutions, compliance, optimization services, platforms, IoT solutions, analytics and security, device support, operational and functional capabilities, technology used, and others

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, supplier ranking, supplier positioning matrix, emerging technology, pricing models, cost structure, competitive landscape, growth factors, trends, engagement, and operating model

Brief about Pipeline by Grand View Research:

A smart and effective supply chain is essential for growth in any organization. Pipeline division at Grand View Research provides detailed insights on every aspect of supply chain, which helps in efficient procurement decisions.

Our services include (not limited to):