Global Postmenopausal Osteoporosis Treatment Industry Poised for Steady Growth at 3.5% CAGR, Reaching US$15.2 Billion by 2034 | FMI

The Global Postmenopausal Osteoporosis Treatment Industry is poised for steady growth, with a projected valuation of US$15,171.90 million by 2034. This translates to a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.50% anticipated between 2024 and 2034. In 2024, the market size is estimated to be US$9,863.6 million, highlighting the increasing demand for solutions to manage this prevalent condition.

The growing awareness about the diagnosis and treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis is contributing to the expansion of the market. An increase in healthcare facilities such as trauma centers is also driving the growth of the postmenopausal osteoporosis treatment market. Increasing investments in research and development activities for the generation of drugs and growing awareness about osteoporosis are also adding to the growth of the postmenopausal osteoporosis treatment market.

Increasing healthcare spending, coupled with better insurance coverage, enhances access to postmenopausal osteoporosis treatments, making them more accessible to a larger population. Greater awareness campaigns among healthcare professionals and the public contribute to increased diagnosis rates and proactive management of osteoporosis. This leads to more individuals seeking and receiving treatment.

Increasing supportive government policies, subsidies, or healthcare initiatives to promote bone health and prevent osteoporosis can positively impact treatment access and affordability, driving the market demand. Increasing research into bone health, the underlying causes of postmenopausal osteoporosis, and developing new drugs or therapies drive innovation and expand treatment options are expected to fuel the market demand during the forecast period.

Global Postmenopausal Osteoporosis Treatment Industry Key Takeaways

From 2019 to 2023, the postmenopausal osteoporosis treatment market was valued at a CAGR of 4.40%

Based on drug class, the bisphosphonate segment is expected to account for a share of 42% in 2024.

in 2024. Global postmenopausal osteoporosis treatment demand in China is predicted to account for a CAGR of 5.9% in 2024.

in 2024. In the United States, the postmenopausal osteoporosis treatment industry is expected to account for a CAGR of 2.1% in 2024.

in 2024. Germany is projected to expand by a value CAGR of 3.0% between 2023 and 2034.

between 2023 and 2034. The postmenopausal osteoporosis treatment market in Japan is anticipated to record a CAGR of 2.2% in 2024.

“The increasing global aging population and growing demand for effective treatments to prevent fractures and maintain bone health are anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period,” – says Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Global Postmenopausal Osteoporosis Treatment Industry Competitive Landscape

The postmenopausal osteoporosis treatment market is consolidated in nature since a large number of dominant key players are present across the world. To attain a dominant position, the companies may follow an inorganic growth strategy such as merger, expansion, acquisition, partnership, and collaboration of the companies along with a new product development strategy.

Postmenopausal osteoporosis treatment manufacturers have expanded their market presence globally, targeting emerging markets with growing populations and increasing disposable income. This expansion has opened up new opportunities for market growth.

Radius health developed abaloparatide (Tymlos), an anabolic agent for the treatment of osteoporosis.

UCB – manufacturers of bazedoxifene, combined with conjugated estrogens (Duavee), used to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women.

GSK (GlaxoSmithKline) – manufactured raloxifene (Evista), a selective estrogen receptor modulator used in osteoporosis treatment.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Producer of generic versions of various osteoporosis medications, contributing to treatment accessibility.

Global Postmenopausal Osteoporosis Treatment Industry Segments Covered in the Report

By Drug Type:

Bisphosphonates

Vitamin D3

Estrogen Agonist/Antagonist

Hormone Replacement Therapy

Parathyroid Hormone Therapy

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia and Pacific

The Middle East and Africa

