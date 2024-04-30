Global Medication Pouch Inspection Systems Market Set to Reach US$ 82.8 Million by 2033, Fueled by Rising Demand for Unit-Dose Packaging

The global medication pouch inspection systems market is poised for significant expansion, with projections indicating a value of US$ 39.8 million in 2023 and a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6% from 2023 to 2033. By 2033, the market is expected to reach around US$ 82.8 million, driven by factors such as the outsourcing of pharmaceutical manufacturing and the increasing adoption of unit-dose packaging in healthcare settings.

Advantages of Unit-Dose Packaging

Unit-dose packaging involves the individual packaging of medication doses in sealed pouches, offering numerous advantages for medication safety and patient outcomes. A key benefit is the reduction of medication errors, as each dose is clearly labeled and packaged separately, mitigating the risk of confusion among healthcare professionals and patients.

Furthermore, unit-dose packaging promotes medication adherence by simplifying medication management for patients. The clear identification of prescribed medications and the ease of administration contribute to improved treatment adherence and therapeutic effectiveness, ultimately enhancing patient outcomes.

Role of Medication Pouch Inspection Systems

In ensuring the integrity and accuracy of unit-dose packaging, medication pouch inspection systems play a vital role. These systems verify that each medication pouch is properly sealed, labeled, and contains the correct medication, instilling confidence in healthcare providers and patients regarding the quality and safety of medications.

Increasing Demand for Accuracy in Medication Dispensing to Boost Sales

Most of the medication pouch inspection systems are capable of performing inspection with around 98% accuracy, which means that only around 2 out of 100 pouches are needed to be inspected by pharmacists. In addition to reducing the probability of error in medication dispensing, medication pouch inspection systems accelerate the productivity at pharmacies, eventually cutting down on the requirement of additional workforce. With growing demand due to such attributes, the market is likely to reach a value of over US$ 55 Mn by the end of 2028ion pouch inspection systems market is estimated to observe a healthy CAGR of 7.6%.

Technological Innovation Remains on Market Players‘ Agenda; Integration of Inspection Systems with Dispensing Machines

Consistent advancements in the industry have been introducing innovative machines to the marketplace. TCGRx has come up with a new machine that inspects medication pouches at 12 parameters, including surface of tablet, length, width, distance to center, length, width, contour, roundness, standard color deviation, sequence, and more.

A number of leading companies are working on the integration of inspection systems with dispensing machines in order to reduce additional costs of individual units. Companies such as Rowa, RxSafe LLC have brought in their own integrated versions of the machines. The medication pouch inspection system provided by JVM Co., Ltd. are integrated with medication registering systems which store data about medication pouches that have been inspected by the machine.

Strategic collaborations and partnerships with pharmacy automation companies are among the top strategies adopted by leading players competing in the global medication pouch inspection systems market.

Market Segmentation:

By Machine Type

Automatic

Table Top

By Maximum Operating Speed

Up to 50 ppm

50-75 ppm

Above 75 ppm

By End User

Retail Pharmacy

Hospital Pharmacy

Long-Term Care Pharmacy

Mail Order Pharmacy

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

