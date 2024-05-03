Global Chronic Disease Management Market for Spectacular Growth, Projected to Reach US$16.83 Billion by 2033 at a 13.4% of CAGR

The global chronic disease management market is anticipated to increase dramatically, with a projected value of US$16.83 billion by 2033. This remarkable rise from its projected value of US$4.77 billion in 2023 is the result of a strong Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.4%.

Chronic diseases, such as diabetes, cancer, heart disease, respiratory disorders, and mental health problems, constitute a major strain on the world’s healthcare systems. Effective management strategies are necessary to stop chronic diseases from getting worse, reduce complications, and improve patient outcomes.

The anticipated global rise of the chronic disease management market is caused by several significant factors. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, which are brought on by aging populations, sedentary lifestyles, and poor eating habits, is driving the need for effective management strategies. Furthermore, developments in healthcare technologies like wearables, telemedicine, and health monitoring platforms are completely changing the way that chronic disease therapy is provided. These developments make it possible to monitor patients remotely, provide tailored therapies, and improve patient communication.

As healthcare systems throughout the globe struggle to handle the problems brought on by chronic diseases, stakeholders are becoming increasingly aware of the importance of proactive management and preventative care initiatives. Investing in innovative solutions and collaborative care models can help healthcare providers, payers, and technology vendors enhance patient outcomes, lower the cost of disease, and increase delivery efficiencies.

Managing Compensation: Enhancing Treatment Cost-Effectiveness:

Providers of chronic illness management are essential in helping patients understand the intricacies of medical reimbursement. To guarantee that patients may access reasonably priced treatment alternatives and make claims for their entitlement benefits, this also includes instructions on Medicare and Medicaid.

Competitive Landscape

In order to deliver patient-centric care, leading service providers in this market are concentrating on teamwork and partnerships with healthcare stakeholders. This is leading to the emergence of new trends in the chronic illness management industry For example:

In November 2021, IBM launched Imaging AI orchestration to help imaging organizations experience the benefits of AI applications working seamlessly together.

HealthSmart Holdings, Inc. has offered fully integrated and highly comprehensive care management solutions and services. These solutions manage members with chronic diseases to avoid future health risks.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., has its Villa Medical Center which is a patient-centered primary care home, reaching out to patients with chronic illnesses.

Key Players Profiled in the Market:

TriZetto Corporation

IBM

Pegasystems Inc.

EXL Healthcare

AxisPoint Health

Wellcentive, Inc.

Medecision, Inc.

i2i Systems, Inc.

HealthSmart Holdings, Inc.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

ZeOmega Inc.

Epic Corporation Inc.

Harmony Information Systems, Inc.

Key Segments Covered:

Chronic Disease Management Market by Service Type:

Consulting Services

Implementation Services

Educational Services

Other

By Delivery Mode:

On-premise

Web-based

Cloud-based

By End User:

Providers

Payers

Key Regions Covered:

North America The United States Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany The United Kingdom France Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan China India Malaysia Singapore Australia Rest of Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)

The Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Israel South Africa The Middle East and Africa (MEA)



