Global Pre-Made Pouch Packaging Market Set to Reach US$ 16.6 Billion by 2033, Fueled by Convenience and Sustainability

The global pre-made pouch packaging market is experiencing significant growth, with a projected valuation of US$ 10,808.3 million in 2023, expected to rise to US$ 16,625.03 million by 2033. With a substantial Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.4%, the market is being driven by various factors, including convenience, sustainability, and the expansion of the food and beverage industry.

Key factors propelling the demand for global pre-made pouch packaging include:

Convenience and Ease of Use: Pre-made pouch packaging is designed for easy opening, usage, and resealing, catering to the growing trend toward convenient, on-the-go packaging solutions. Its lightweight nature makes it effortless to transport, enhancing consumer convenience. Sustainability and Lower Carbon Footprint: Pre-made pouch packaging offers a lower carbon footprint compared to certain packaging formats, contributing to the growing demand for sustainable packaging solutions. With consumers becoming increasingly environmentally conscious, the eco-friendly attributes of pre-made pouches are driving market growth. Extended Shelf Life and Affordability: Pre-made pouches provide longer shelf life for products, making them an ideal choice for packaging a wide range of products, including pet food, baby food, and liquid packaging. Additionally, they offer lesser packaging costs compared to some alternatives, making them economically viable for manufacturers. Expansion of the Food and Beverage Industry: The expansion of the frozen packaged industry in European and American countries is expected to have a positive impact on the pre-made pouch packaging market. The increased demand for packaged products, growing interest in ready-to-eat (RTE) food, and the affordability and ease of use of pouches are key drivers of market expansion.

Key Takeaways from Pre-made Pouch Packaging Market Study

Spout closures are anticipated to expand at the fastest pace of 4.8% throughout the projection period as a consequence of the growing demand for environmentally friendly substitutes.

The tear-notch closure type segment is anticipated to hold 44.2% of the market by 2028. Customers are assured of the company’s professional-level packaging and the potential of a duplicate product is eliminated by the tear notch closure, which indicates where the bag should be cut.

The plastics material market share is anticipated to reach 52.6% by 2028. Due to their resistance to moisture, dust, oxygen, and UV radiation, plastic pouches keep packed products fresher for longer; this characteristic accounts for the segment’s greatest share.

By 2033, China may expand at an astounding CAGR of 5.8%. China is anticipated to be a significant market in the Asia pre-made pouch packaging sector due to its expanding population and increasing consumption of packaged goods.

With an 87.6% market share in 2022, the United States is expected to dominate the pre-made pouch packaging industry in North America. The United States is anticipated to provide profitable growth potential for pre-made pouch packaging during the coming years. The United States is home to numerous reputable pre-made pouch packaging companies.

Competitive Landscape

Leading manufacturers of pre-made pouch packaging systems are following the path of strategic mergers & acquisitions to strengthen their foothold in the global market. Increasing consumer demand for flexible packaging solutions has compelled market participants across the value chain to rethink their strategies to optimize their efficiency.

It is anticipated that manufacturers will continue to pursue M&A to enhance their capabilities and expand geographical presence in an attempt to lure more consumers inclined towards flexibility and convenience. Demand for transparency and aesthetic product appeal will continue to influence consumers’ buying decisions.

For instance,

In May 2020 – PPC Flexible Packaging, a supplier of unique flexible packaging for various markets, launched PPC Green, its new sustainability offering.

Key Players Analysis

Key players that have been profiled in the report on the pre-made pouch packaging market include Bemis Company, Inc., Uflex Ltd., Sealed Air Corporation, Mondi Plc, Glenroy, Inc., Sonoco Products Company, Ampac Holdings LLC, Berry Global, Inc., Paharpur 3P, Printpack, Inc., Accredo Packaging, Inc., Clifton Packaging Group Ltd., FLAIR Flexible Packaging Corporation, Gualapack S.p.A., Goglio SpA, Fres-co System USA, Inc., HBC Packaging, Scholle IPN Corporation, Thimonnier SASU, and Genpak Flexible among others. Several small-scale regional players are expected to contribute significantly to the growth of the global pre-made pouch packaging market through the next decade.

Key Segments of Pre-made Pouch Packaging Industry Survey

By Closure Type:

Tear Notch

Spout

Zipper

Flip Lid & Others

By Material:

Plastic Pre-made Pouch Packaging Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Polyethylene (PE) Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Polypropylene (PP) Polyamide (PA)

Paper Pre-made Pouch Packaging

Aluminum Laminates

Others

By End-use Industry:

Pre-made Pouch Packaging for Food Fruits & Vegetables Meat Poultry and Seafood Bakery & Confectionery Ready-to-eat Dairy Products Pet Food Others

Pre-made Pouch Packaging for Pharmaceuticals

Pre-made Pouch Packaging for Cosmetics & Personal Care

Others

