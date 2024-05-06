Silicon Anode Battery Market Growing at 47.5% CAGR by 2033

Posted on 2024-05-06

The global silicon anode battery market is likely to be valued at US$ 2.7 billion in 2023. The increasing application of technologically improved silicon anode batteries with high storage capacity across various industries is driving the market growth. FMI projects market is estimated to garner US$ 131.6 billion in 2033, recording a CAGR of 47.5% from 2023 to 2033.

Silicon anode batteries represent a groundbreaking advancement in battery technology, offering significant improvements over traditional lithium-ion batteries.

Start-Up Ecosystem

Established in 2016, Leydenjar has emerged as a pioneering force in the realm of silicon anode technology for lithium-ion batteries. Leveraging their expertise, Leydenjar specializes in the development of pure silicon anodes renowned for their exceptional energy density, boasting up to 50 percent greater capacity than conventional lithium-ion battery cells. Presently, the company is focused on fine-tuning the commercial thickness of their anodes and optimizing compatibility with superior electrolytes, while rigorously testing their technology in pouch cells to achieve 100 cycles of reliable performance.

Silib, established in 2018, has carved a niche for itself as a leading provider of silicon anodes tailored for lithium batteries. Distinguished by their high capacity and ultra-thin durability, Silib’s silicon anodes are engineered to meet the evolving demands of the energy storage industry. Notably, Silib prides itself on its low-cost manufacturing process, which eschews the use of catalysts and silicon alloys, ensuring cost-effectiveness without compromising on performance or quality.

Similarly founded in 2018, Ecellix specializes in silicon-based anode technology designed to enhance the charging speed and lifespan of lithium batteries. Through their innovative solutions, Ecellix aims to address the pressing challenges associated with battery performance and longevity, offering cutting-edge advancements that propel the industry towards a more sustainable and efficient future.

Recent developments
  • In November 2021- Panasonic Corporation and Toyota Motor Corporation – and Nexeon, the company developing advanced silicon materials for next-generation lithium-ion batteries, agreed to extend their funded joint development agreement (JDA). The partners will focus their work on the commercialization of e-mobility applications of lithium-ion batteries.
  • In May 2022 – Sila, a next-generation battery materials company, today announced the purchase of a facility with more than 600,000 square feet of space located in Moses Lake, WA to be used to manufacture Sila’s breakthrough lithium-ion anode materials at automotive volumes and quality. Powered with hydropower, the facility is located on 160 acres of land close to rail lines for convenient and efficient shipping.
  • In February 2021- Zenlabs Energy, an advanced lithium-ion cell company, announced that Idaho National Laboratory (INL) has successfully tested over 1,000 charge-discharge cycles from their high-energy Silicon anode pouch cells.  Zenlabs is the recipient of $4.8 million, 50% cost share development contract from the United States Advanced Battery Consortium LLC (USABC) to develop low-cost, fast-charge electric vehicle (EV) batteries

