Advancements in Veterinary Imaging Technology: Shaping the Future 2023-2030

The global market size for the veterinary imaging instrument was estimated at USD 1.44 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2030. The market is expected to expand because of the rising pet expenditure, the number of veterinarians in developed countries, and product launches. For instance, the helical fan beam CT system has enabled quicker scanning for routine imaging of the sinuses and teeth in horses, according to the Journal of the American Veterinary Medical Association in 2020. As a result of this quality, the helical fan beam CT system has been accepted by professionals and is currently in use.

Moreover, the rising prevalence of cardiovascular disease, arthritis, lameness, and the occurrence of bone injuries in pet population is further anticipated to fuel market growth. North America held the lion’s share in the regional market. However, competition in the emerging market is increasing because nations owe to demand from consumers’ end and veterinary infrastructure development.

Key veterinary imaging equipment manufacturers are adopting strategies such as JV, M&A etc that would provide a wider consumer base and geographic footprint. For instance, Zomedica Corp. highlighted a successful acquisition of Assisi’s LOOP and Calmer Canine product lines as well as assets of Revo2’s imaging products in its Q3 2022 report. The combination of these two product lines would give veterinarians the chance to better care for the animals they treat while also benefiting their clinics financially, ultimately resulting in an increase in business revenue as user adoption of the products rises.

Veterinary X-ray Market Insights

The global veterinary x-ray market size is estimated at USD 654.39 million in 2022 and is expected to grow at a lucrative compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.31% over the forecast period. Demand for veterinary X-rays has increased due to a greater emphasis on animal health innovation, a greater need for diagnostics, increased pet adoption, and increased adoption of radiography in veterinary orthopedics, dentistry, and in several other indications. Furthermore, the increasing incidence of zoonotic diseases has increased the demand for effective diagnostic solutions, which is expected to drive global market growth. Moreover, technological advancements in X-ray diagnostics are further expected to boost adoption. For instance, in September 2022, SK Telecom from Korea launched an AI based diagnosis assistance X-ray service called X Caliber, capable of delivering quick analysis to the veterinarian.

The emergence of covid-19 had an impact on the entire healthcare sector, including veterinary medicine. The covid-19 was found to have slightly halted the growth of the market since several non-essential surgeries are restricted across the globe during the pandemic. Furthermore, strict restrictions on the transportation of individuals and goods led to a restricted patient influx in veterinary centers. Similarly, the shortage of skilled veterinarians, combined with suspended/postponed elective surgeries, significantly disrupted the activities of veterinary facilities, having a slightly negative impact on market providers.

Moreover, the pandemic has risen pet ownership in some countries, resulting in even more animal care delivery, which had increased the demand for veterinary diagnostic testing. For instance, the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) reported in May 2021 that one out of each five families had adopted a cat or dog since the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic. Adoptions like these during the pandemic brought more attention to companion animal diagnosis and treatment. As a result, it is expected that it will boost the demand for the market during the forecast period.

Veterinary MRI Market Insights

The global veterinary MRI market size was valued at USD 205.93 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a lucrative compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.38% from 2023 to 2030. The growth is primarily driven by the increasing pet humanization, technological advancements, initiatives by key companies, and the adoption of pet insurance. For instance, Time Medical Systems based in Hong Kong, offers 4 magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners in the veterinary space namely, Panion Premie, Panion Pro, Panion, and Panion+. Panion for example is a dedicated open veterinary MRI machine that provides affordable diagnostic MR scans for pets.

The COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted the market with supply chain challenges and dampened demand. However, it also led to increased awareness regarding animal health, an increase in vet visits, and concerns over zoonoses. The overall impact on the market was thus neutral and the sale of veterinary MRIs is anticipated to continue rising in the coming years. In March 2022 Hallmarq Veterinary Imaging, for instance, reported a key milestone of completing 300,000 animal scans using its MRI and CT machines.

Technological advancements are a key driver contributing to market growth. Companies are involved in the R&D of products, product launches, and upgrades to overcome challenges and increase their market share. For example, in November 2022, Hallmarq Veterinary Imaging launched a zero-helium small animal MRI machine in response to the shortage of helium supply, soaring helium prices, and enhanced sustainability. The new machine does not require helium or any additional power to cool the MRI magnet coils. It instead uses vacuum technology and a conduction-based cooling system.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the veterinary imaging instrument market are IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.; Canon Medical Systems Corporation; FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation, Samsung, Heska Corporation, and Butterfly Network, Inc. Some of the major private participants in the market are Carestream Health; Midmark Corporation; ESAOTE SPA, and SOUND. These players incorporate various strategic initiatives, such as partnerships, sales & marketing activities, mergers & acquisitions, service expansion, integrated offerings, and product launches, to strengthen their market presence.

