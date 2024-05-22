Lucintel Forecasts US Tumbler Market to Reach $1.8 Billion by 2030

CITY, Country, 2024-May-22 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the recent study the US tumbler market is projected to reach an estimated $1.8 Billion by 2030 from $1.0 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2023 to 2030. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increase in outdoor recreational activities, demand for attractive drinkware products, and increasing use of promotional tumblers as a corporate or personal gift with customized prints, logos, and messages.

Browse 50 figures / charts and 23 tables in this 100 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in US tumbler market by material (plastics, stainless steel, and glass and others) and product (insulated tumblers with lid and regular tumbler).

Lucintel forecasts that stainless steel tumblers are expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period.

By product type, the US tumbler market is segmented into insulated and regular tumblers. The insulated tumbler segment is the largest product market mainly due to its exceptional temperature retention property.

Yeti Holding Inc., Starbucks Corporation, Tervis Tumbler, RTIC, and Tritan USA are the major suppliers in the US tumbler market.

