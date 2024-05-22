Lucintel Forecasts the Global Leather Goods Market to Reach $0.6 billion by 2030

CITY, Country, 2024-May-22 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global leather goods market.The global leather goods market is expected to reach an estimated $0.6 billion by 2030 from $0.4 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are the large number of players competing with each other to gain market share. Consumer demand has been shifting toward the new design and innovative leather products with changing fashion trend and lifestyle.

Browse 45 figures / charts and 12 tables report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in leather goods market to 2030 by various segment and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World).

Lucintel gives an overview of the key drivers of the industry. Upgraded designs, global economic growth, and the purchasing power of consumers are important key drivers for the leather goods industry. Emerging economies and availability of required resources enhanced the manufacturing facilities of the existing players.

