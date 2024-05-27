Cloud Professional Services Market 2024 Growing Demand, Size and Business Outlook

NEW YORK, 2024-May-27 — /EPR Network/ —

The global cloud professional services market was valued at 18.39 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach 55.99 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17.24% from 2024 to 2030

Competitive Analysis:

In this section, we assess the competitive landscape of the Cloud Professional Services Market, focusing on key players.

Key Players:

Accenture, IBM, Deloitte, EY, PwC, HPE, Wipro, HCL, TCS, Capgemini, Atos, Cisco, Cognizant, DXC, Hitachi Vantara, Infosys, LTI, NTT Data, and Others

Market Segmentation:

In this section, we provide a breakdown of the Cloud Professional Services Market into segments based on different criteria, including the type of analysis, industry verticals, and geographic regions.

Cloud Professional Services Market By Service Type, 2020-2029, (USD Billion)

Consulting

Application Development

Modernization

Cloud Professional Services Market By Verticals Type, 2020-2029, (USD Billion)

BFSI

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Lifesciences

Regional Analysis:

North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).

South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.

