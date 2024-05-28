Lucintel Forecasts the Global Epoxy Resin in the Global Composites Market to Reach $11.0 billion by 2030

CITY, Country, 2024-May-28 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global epoxy resin in the global composites market looks promising with opportunities in transportation, marine, wind energy, aerospace, pipe & tank, construction, electrical and electronics, and consumer goods applications. The global epoxy resin in the global composites market is expected to reach an estimated $11.0 billion by 2030 from $7.3 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2023 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing use of epoxy resin in the global composites industry in aerospace, electrical and electronic, wind energy, and pipe & tank applications. Epoxy provides superior properties over other thermoset such as polyester, vinyl ester, etc. in the areas of improved adhesion, chemical, and heat resistance along with enhanced mechanical performance.

Browse 80 figures / charts and 72 tables in this 152 -page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in epoxy resin in the global composites market to 2030 by applications (transportation, marine, wind energy, aerospace, pipe and tank, construction, electrical and electronics, consumer goods, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that wind energy will remain the largest application segment over the forecast period due to the increased use of epoxy resin due to its mechanical properties in this segment.

Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region over the forecast period due to due to the increasing demand for tablets, computers, and cell phones in APAC spurred growth for epoxy resin in the global composites industry in the electrical and electronics segment.

Huntsman Corporation, Olin Corporation, Nan Ya Plastics Corporation, Aditya Birla Chemicals Limited (Thai Epoxy), Kukdo Chemical., Westlake are the major suppliers in the epoxy resin in the global composites market.

