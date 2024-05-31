Dr. Sunil Kapoor Bhopal Announces Interactive Technology Focused Teaching

Bhopal, India, 2024-May-31 — /EPR Network/ — Dr. Sunil Kapoor Bhopal , founder of RKDF University, has announced the implementation of new technology-focused and interactive teaching approaches designed to provide students with a competitive edge. The innovative methods, which include online learning platforms and collaborative projects, aim to expose students to real-world skills and scenarios.

Dr. Kapoor believes traditional teaching methods are no longer sufficient to prepare students for 21st century careers. “The job market today demands professionals who can think critically, communicate effectively, and leverage new technologies,” said Dr. Kapoor. “Our interactive and tech-infused curriculum cultivates these in-demand soft skills while also strengthening students’ knowledge in core subject areas.”

Key components of the new teaching approaches include:

•Online learning platforms: Students will have access to online portals featuring interactive course materials, discussion forums, and live-streamed lectures. The platforms facilitate 24/7 learning and collaboration.

•Team-based projects: Students will work together on interdisciplinary projects mirroring real-world work environments. Team projects teach students how to solve complex problems through cooperation and innovative thinking.

•Interactive classrooms: Classrooms will be equipped with smart boards, digital learning resources, and web-conferencing tools. The technology-rich classrooms inspire engaging discussions and active participation.

•Internship opportunities: Students will be matched with internship opportunities allowing them to gain on-the-job experience. Internships provide students a chance to apply their learning in a professional setting.

•Certification courses: Students will have the opportunity to pursue professional certifications and credentials in areas such as [NAMES]. Certifications provide an edge in an increasingly competitive job market.

Dr. Kapoor’s vision is for RKDF University to become a leader in preparing students for 21st century careers through the use of innovative and technologically-advanced teaching methods. The new approaches will launch for the [DATE] academic year.

RKDF University is a private university located in Bhopal. Founded by Dr. Sunil Kapoor Bhopal, the university aims to provide students with a high-quality education that blends traditional coursework with modern teaching methodologies and a focus on career readiness.​

