ShipSimple: Effortless Shipping for Canadian Shopify Merchants

Mississauga, ON, 2024-May-31 — /EPR Network/ — ShipSimple, a leading shipping solution for Canadian businesses, today announced a seamless integration with Shopify, the popular e-commerce platform. This integration empowers Shopify merchants to streamline their shipping process, save money, and provide a superior customer experience.

Effortless Order Fulfillment

ShipSimple for Shopify offers a one-click solution to sync orders, compare rates from top Canadian couriers, and purchase discounted shipping labels – all within a single platform. This eliminates the need for manual data entry and streamlines the fulfillment process, saving valuable time and resources.

Deep Volume Discounts

ShipSimple leverages its strong relationships with Canadian couriers to offer merchants significant discounts on shipping rates. These deep volume discounts can reach up to 75%, allowing businesses to significantly reduce their shipping costs.

Enhanced Customer Experience

With ShipSimple, merchants can offer their customers a transparent and efficient shipping experience. Real-time tracking information automatically syncs with Shopify stores, allowing customers to easily track their packages. Additionally, ShipSimple allows merchants to schedule pickups directly from their location, further enhancing convenience.

“ShipSimple is committed to providing Canadian businesses with the tools they need to succeed,” said Francine Goulet, CEO of ShipSimple. “Our integration with Shopify empowers merchants to streamline their shipping process, save money, and offer their customers a best-in-class experience.”

Benefits of ShipSimple for Shopify Merchants:

Effortless order syncing

Real-time rate comparison across top couriers

Deep volume discounts on shipping rates

Label creation in under a minute

Convenient pickup scheduling

Automated shipment tracking

Get Started Today

Shopify merchants can install the ShipSimple app for free and start saving on shipping costs today. Visit the ShipSimple Shopify App Store page to learn more and install the app: https://apps.shopify.com/shipsimple

About ShipSimple

ShipSimple is Canada’s leading shipping solution, helping businesses of all sizes save money and streamline their shipping processes. The company offers a user-friendly platform that integrates seamlessly with major ecommerce platforms, including Shopify.

Contact:

Francine Goulet

CEO, ShipSimple

support@shipsimple.ca