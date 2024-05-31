Articulated Robot Market Anticipated 8.3% CAGR by 2033

In the ever-evolving landscape of automation, articulated robots have emerged as trailblazers, driving transformative changes across diverse industries.

Embracing the trend of collaborative robotics, these versatile machines are reshaping the way tasks are performed, collaborating seamlessly with human workers and offering unparalleled levels of efficiency and precision.

The Articulated Robot Market is forecasted to account for around USD 20.4 billion in 2033, up from USD 9.2 billion in 2023 advancing at a rate of 8.3% from 2023 to 2033, as per the articulated robots market analysis by FMI.

Their adaptability, enhanced capabilities, and ability to handle complex tasks have solidified their position at the forefront of the automation revolution, promising to revolutionize industries and create new possibilities for the future.

From welding car bodies to assembling components, these robots have significantly contributed to the automotive industry’s growth, in turn, expanding the articulated robot market size.

To stay competitive in the rapidly advancing automation landscape, many articulated robot manufacturers are integrating artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning capabilities into their products.

Segmentation Analysis

By Payload:

Upto 16 Kg

16 to 60 Kg

60 to 225 Kg

More than 225 Kg

By Function:

Handling

Welding

Dispensing

Assembling

Others

By Type:

4-Axis or Less

5-Axis

6-Axis or More

By Component:

Controller

Arm

End Effector

Drive

Sensor

Others

By End-use Industry:

Automotive

Electrical and Electronics

Chemicals, Rubber and Plastics

Metal and Machinery

Food and Beverages

Precision Engineering and Optics

Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Key Takeaways:

The United States articulated robot market is forecasted to hold revenue of US$ 6.6 billion by 2033.

The market in the United Kingdom is likely to account for a value share of US$ 1.0 billion by 2033 on a global level.

During the forecast period, the up to 16 kg sub-segment is projected to advance at 8.2% CAGR based on payload.

Based on function, the handling sub-segment is predicted to move forward at a rate of 8.1 % from 2023 to 2033.

The Japan articulated robot market is likely to secure a market share of US$ 1.5 billion by 2033.

