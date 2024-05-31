North America Backflow Preventer Market Growing at 4.2% CAGR by 2033

Growing usage of backflow preventers across residential, commercial, and industrial sectors is providing impetus for the development of the North America market.

According to Future Market Insights (FMI), the north america backflow preventer market size is expected to reach USD 120.9 million in 2023 and USD 183.1 million by the end of 2033. Over the assessment period from 2023 to 2033, sales of backflow preventers in the region are predicted to rise at 4.2% CAGR.

Increasing focus on improving safety and quality of water is a key factor expected to uplift backflow preventer demand in North America during the forecast period.

A backflow preventer is a special-purpose device used for protection against the undesirable reversal in the flow of water. These devices are primarily used in sewer, wastewater, residential backflow prevention, sprinkler, and irrigation backflow applications.

The risks to drinking water quality from backflow contamination incidents are expected to uplift demand for backflow preventers

There have been extensive developments in the epoxy coating for metals which is improving the life of stainless steel and bronze equipment by providing excellent surface protection.

Competitive Landscape:

The North America backflow preventer industry is competitive with top players such as Watts Water Technologies Company, Emerson Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Conbraco Industries Inc., W.W. Grainger, Inc., and Midwest Control Product Corp. holding significant market shares.

Leading backflow preventer manufacturers are investing heavily in research and development endeavors to create novel backflow prevention solutions. They are also concentrating on broadening their range of products and strengthening their distribution channels.

Tactical alliances, mergers, partnerships, collaborations, and acquisitions are few of the other strategies employed by companies to boost their revenues and expand their footprint.

Recent developments:

In June 2020, Zurn Connected Backflow Preventer product line was unveiled by Zurn Industries.

Leading Key Players:

Watts Water Technologies Company

Emerson Electric Co.

Honeywell International Inc.

Conbraco Industries Inc.

W.W. Grainger, Inc.

Midwest Control Product Corp.

Dorot Control Valves

Flomatic Corporation

Mako Industries

TALIS Management Holding GMBH

Future Market Insights (FMI), in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the North America market presenting historical data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period from 2023 to 2033.

The study reveals market projections based on product type (atmospheric vacuum breaker, pressure vacuum breaker, double check valve assembly, and reduced pressure zone), material type (stainless Steel, plastic, ductile iron, bronze, and other materials), end use (residential, commercial, and industrial), size (1/2″ to 2″, 2″ to 6″, 8″ to 12″, and above 14), country (United States, Canada, and Mexico).

North America Backflow Preventer Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Atmospheric Vacuum Breaker

Pressure Vacuum Breaker

Double Check Valve Assembly

Reduced Pressure Zone

By Material Type:

Stainless Steel

Plastic

Ductile Iron

Bronze

Other Materials

By End Use:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

By Size:

1/2″ to 2″

2″ to 6″

8″ to 12″

Above 14

By Country: