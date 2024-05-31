Exploring the Growth Factors in the Positive Displacement Pump Industry

Positive Displacement Pumps Industry Data Book – Rotary Pumps and Reciprocating Pumps Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, and Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

The global Positive Displacement Pumps Industry was estimated at approximately USD 18.35 billion in 2022 and is expanding at a significant CAGR by 2030.

Grand View Research’s positive displacement pump sector database is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook reports and summary presentations on individual areas of research.

Rotary Pump Market Growth & Trends

The global rotary pumps market size is anticipated to reach USD 14.9 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.5% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The rising demand for fluid handling across diverse industries like oil & gas, chemicals, and wastewater treatment has emerged as the primary driving force behind the market growth. Rotary pumps are gaining prominence due to their versatility in managing a wide range of fluids with varying viscosities, making them a preferred choice. The market is significantly shaped by the expansion of end-use industries, such as oil & gas, food processing, and chemical processing industries.

In addition, for oil & gas and food processing industries, it is essential to control the process variables, such as discharge rate & pressure of the fluid. This kind of process control can be easily done with the help of rotary pumps, as they are known for their reliability, versatility, and ability to handle a wide range of fluids. In the oil & gas industry, the American Petroleum Institute (API) has set up standards for various equipment for their use in different industries, including pumps. API Standard 676 covers standards and guidelines for positive displacement rotary pumps. Furthermore, the Hydraulic Institute provides standards related to rotary pumps in the pump industry. It covers standards regarding pump design, testing, installation, and operation.

The market is highly competitive, with a majority of players continuously increasing their R&D expenditure. Key players also undertake other strategies including production expansion, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches. A few established players benefited from a higher scale of production in terms of cost advantage. Manufacturers have been exploring opportunities to develop IoT-based digitalized pumps to control flow rates efficiently. They are designing new energy-efficient products to meet the growing demand for carbon-efficient products. Mature market players are using variable speed drives (VSDs) to further penetrate the market.

Reciprocating Pump Market Growth & Trends

The global reciprocating pumps market size is anticipated to reach USD 11.7 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.0% from 2023 – 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The expansion of industries such as manufacturing, chemicals, and wastewater treatment is fueling the growth of the reciprocating pumps industry. These pumps play an important role in generating high-pressure fluid. These highly pressurized fluids are then further utilized in hydraulic systems and manufacturing operations. Reciprocating pumps are categorized as positive displacement pumps capable of displacing a consistent volume of fluid at elevated pressures.

The reciprocating pumps rely on back-and-forth motion of a piston, plunger, or diaphragm to substantially elevate fluid pressure, facilitating the transfer of fluids from one location to another. In the oil and gas industry, the American Petroleum Institute (API) has set up the standards for various equipment being used, including pumps. API Standard 674 covers standards and guidelines for the positive displacement reciprocating pumps. Furthermore, the Hydraulic Institute, the global authority on pumps and pumping systems, has been providing guidelines & standards regarding the pumps. The ANSI/HI 6.1-6.5 standards cover various aspects of reciprocating power pumps, including their design, operation, and testing.

The market is characterized by intense competition, with most companies continuously increasing their investments in research and development. Moreover, key players follow strategies such as facility expansion, mergers, acquisitions, and introduction of new products in the market. The future market is being shaped by changing demands in end-use industries, such as a growing emphasis on energy efficiency and sustainability. Leading market participants are designing pumps that are more energy-efficient and have a lower carbon footprint. These innovative pumps are equipped with variable frequency drives (VFDs) to enhance pump speed and flow control capabilities.

