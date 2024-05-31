Recycled Glass Procurement End Users Intelligence Report, 2023 – 2030

Recycled Glass Category – Procurement Intelligence 

The Recycled Glass Category is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2023 to 2030. The demand for the category is mainly driven by its usage in food and beverages, construction, healthcare, automotive, and various other industries. Additionally, the rising demand for glass product manufacturing, such as bottles, beads, and countertops, is driving the growth of the category. Around 95% of the raw materials can be substituted with recycled glass while producing glass. Recycling glass allows manufacturers to decrease emissions as well as minimize the use of raw materials which in turn helps them in prolonging the lifespan of plant equipment like furnaces, and conserves energy. The rising focus on sustainability across various sectors to reduce environmental impact and carbon footprint is fueling the demand for recycled glass products. This is attributed to the environmentally friendly way of collecting, reusing, and repurposing the waste to create new products. 

Recycling companies are advancing their processes such as glass sorting processes. Utilizing advanced glass separation technologies such as X-ray fluorescence and LED camera systems, recycling facilities can achieve recycling rates exceeding 75%. Despite ongoing efforts, a significant portion of viable cullet is still being lost within the CSP reject stream, which consists of more than 80% glass. 

Food & beverage companies are partnering with recycling companies to enhance their usage of recycled glass. For instance, in May 2022 Coca Cola UNITED partnered with O-I Glass to use more recycled glass for creating new glass bottles. As glass is 100% and infinitely recyclable, food and beverage companies are focusing on increasing their use of recycled glass for packaging to create low-waste and support circular economy. In July 2023, O-I Glass partnered with FX Matt Beverage Company to provide innovative glass packaging solutions. This would help O-I Glass to supply recycled glass to the company for packaging. 

Europe region is the major market with 80% of the glass recycling rate in 2023 whereas North America has a 31% recycling rate. Countries such as Sweden, Belgium, and Slovenia are among the countries with efficient collection systems and achieve around 95% recycling rate. 

The category is fragmented, with the presence of numerous players in the processing of glass. Buyers of recycled glass such as packaging manufacturers and beverage companies, may have moderate bargaining power. However, the presence of various recycling companies may reduce the power of the suppliers. 

Labor, collection vehicles, recycling/collection bins and containers, sorting and processing equipment cost, storage facilities, and others are some of the cost components incurred in processing the category. Other costs include transportation, licensing and permits, purchasing of safety gear, and facility maintenance costs. The cost of processing glass can be between USD 70 to USD 90 per ton. Purchasing of recycling collection vehicle can cost around USD 50,000 to USD 100,000. The bins can cost between USD 20 to USD 150 per bin. The sorting and processing equipment cost varies based on the complexity and scale of recycling operations. For instance, a small to medium-sized recycling business may be required to invest around USD 50,000 to USD 150,000 in equipment.

List of Key Suppliers in the Recycled Glass Category

  • O-I
  • Dlubak Glass
  • Ardagh Group
  • Gallo Glass
  • Strategic Materials Inc.
  • Momentum Recycling
  • Ripple Glass
  • Reiling Group
  • Ace Glass Recycling
  • GRL

Recycled Glass Procurement Intelligence Report Scope

  • Recycled Glass Category Growth Rate: CAGR of 6.3% from 2023 to 2030 
  • Pricing Growth Outlook: 3%-5% (Annually) 
  • Pricing Models: Volume based Pricing; Competition based pricing 
  • Supplier Selection Scope: Cost and pricing, past engagements, productivity, geographical presence 
  • Supplier Selection Criteria: Quality of the recycled glass, recycling capacity, end-use, contract terms, delivery option, technology used, safety and environmental compliance, location and presence of supplier, and others 
  • Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, supplier ranking, supplier matrix, emerging technology, pricing models, cost structure, competitive landscape, growth factors, trends, engagement, and operating model 

