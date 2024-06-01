New release: Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography Market Size, Production, Growth Segments, Business Growth Opportunities to 2030

NEW YORK, Country, 2024-Jun-01 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography Market is expected to grow at 9.7% CAGR from 2024 to 2030. It is expected to reach above USD 2.73 billion by 2030 from USD 1.18 billion in 2023.

Some of the major players operating in the Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography market are:

Olympus Corporation, CONMED Corporation, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, HOYA Corporation, KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG, Ambu A/S, Boston Scientific Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic, PLC, Cook Medical, and B. Braun Melsungen AG.

Investigator Observers Strong Growth in Specific Regions:

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and the Rest of the Middle East & Africa).

Key points covered in the report: –

The pivotal aspect considered in the global Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography Market report consists of the major competitors functioning in the global market.

The report includes profiles of companies with prominent positions in the global market.

The sales, corporate strategies and technical capabilities of key manufacturers are also mentioned in the report.

The driving factors for the growth of the global Endoscopic Retrograde CholangiopancreatographyMarket are thoroughly explained along with in-depth descriptions of the industry end users.

The report also elucidates important application segments of the global market to readers/users.

This report performs a SWOT analysis of the market. In the final section, the report recalls the sentiments and perspectives of industry-prepared and trained experts.

The experts also evaluate the export/import policies that might propel the growth of the Global Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography Market.

The Global Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography Market report provides valuable information for policymakers, investors, stakeholders, service providers, producers, suppliers, and organizations operating in the industry and looking to purchase this research document.

Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography Market Segment and Subsegment as follow:

Key Market Segments: Global Endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography Market

Global Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography Market by Product, 2020-2029, (USD Million) (Thousand Units)

Upper GI Endoscopes

Stent

Balloons

Catheters

Baskets

Global Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography Market by Procedure, 2020-2029, (USD Million) (Thousand Units)

Biliary Sphincterotomy & Stenting

Pancreatic Sphincterotomy

Global Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography Market by End-User, 2020-2029, (USD Million) (Thousand Units)

Hospitals

