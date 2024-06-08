Swelling Demand For Cable Market By Current Industry Status, Growth Opportunities, Top Key Players, And Forecast For 2024-2030

NEW YORK, 2024-Jun-08 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Cable Market size was USD 185.97 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 288.50 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period.

List of the Key Companies in the Cable Market includes

Prysmian Group (Milan, Italy), Southwire Company. (Georgia, U.S.), Nexans (Paris, France), Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (Tokyo, Japan), Fujikura Ltd. (Tokyo, Japan), Sumitomo Corporation (Tokyo, Japan), Belden Inc. (Missouri, U.S.), LS Cable & System (Anyang, South Korea), KEI Industries Ltd (Delhi, India), Cords Cable Industries Ltd. (Delhi, India), Marlin Steel Wire Products LLC (Maryland, U.S.), Amphenol (Connecticut, US), Finolex Cables Ltd (Maharashtra, India), Polycab (Maharashtra, India), Encore Wire Corp (Texas, U.S.) and others and Other.

Cable Market Segmentation:

This research report categorizes the Cable market into the following segments and subsegments:

Cable Market by Voltage, 2020-2029 (In USD Million)

Low Voltage

Medium Voltage

High Voltage

Extra-High Voltage

Cable Market by Application, 2020-2029 (In USD Million)

Aerospace & Defense

Construction

It & Telecommunications

Power Transmission and Distribution

Oil & Gas

Consumer Electronics

Manufacturing

Automotive

Others

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Cable in these regions till the forecast period

North America

Middle East and Africa

Asia-Pacific

South America

Europe

Detailed TOC of Cable Market Research Report 2024-2030

Section 1. Overview to describe Definition, Specifications, and Classification Cable market, Applications, Market Segment by

Section 2.The Objective of the Cable market research Study.

Section 3. Research methodology, measures, assumptions, and analytical tools

Section 4 and 5. Cable Market Trend Analysis, Consumer Behaviour Challenges, Drivers, Marketing Channels, and Value Chain Analysis

Section 6 and 7. Market analysis, segmentation analysis, and features should be displayed.

Section 8 and 9. Show Threats to new entrants, market conditions, and the five forces (buyer/supplier bargaining power)

Section 10 and 11.Demonstrate Geographic Analysis comparison, leading nations, and opportunities; customer behaviour

