Coffee Grounds Market: Projected Growth to US$ 1,772.80 Million by 2034

CITY, Country, 2024-Jun-11 — /EPR Network/ —

In the updated market research report, FMI postulates that the demand for coffee grounds will progress at a CAGR of 10.7%. With the current valuation of the market pegged at US$ 639.9 million, the varied uses of coffee grounds are set to put the industry on an upward trajectory over the projected period. By the time 2034 comes around, the coffee ground market is slated to hit a valuation of US$ 1,772.80 million.

Coffee grinds have a high nitrogen content, which can improve soil fertility. They are commonly employed in composting and improve soil that is high in nutrients. The benefits of fertilization and pest control, along with competitive pricing and successful marketing by coffee bean growers, are driving the market’s expansion.

Coffee grinds contain nitrogen, which keeps the soil’s structure intact. They could be dispersed or absorbed to improve the fertility of the soil. Coffee is frequently found in worm bins and compost piles. This process contributes to the creation of nitrogen-rich, fertile soil.

Request Sample Report and Drive Impactful Decisions:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-11629

Due to the benefits of employing coffee grounds for fertilizations and pest management, as well as the producers’ adoption of competitive pricing strategies, the market for coffee grounds is expanding. The development of enticing packages and cost-effective coffee bean advertising aid in business progress.

Conversely, frequent coffee use can raise cholesterol levels and lead to hearing loss. The market for coffee grinds will therefore be small. There will probably be a bigger demand for coffee grounds in the near future due to rising demand in the cosmetics industry.

The use of coffee in the medicinal sector is expanding the market for coffee beans worldwide. The health benefits associated with dietary supplements manufactured from coffee beans have led to a rise in the use of coffee beans. Compared to other types of unroasted coffee beans, green coffee beans have a higher concentration of chlorogenic acid since they have not been roasted. Customers are taking green coffee beans as weight-loss supplements more frequently as a result.

Recent Developments in the Coffee Grounds Market

In May 2022, Kaffeeform launched the Weducer Cup Refined, a coffee mug made from coffee grounds.

In July 2023, Tim Hortons opened the Green Environmental Protection Experimental Store in Shenzhen, China, which is focused on coffee grounds.

In September 2022, Nivea launched a face cream as part of its Naturally Good range, containing recycled coffee grounds. The company leveraged its Kaffe Bueno for the development of the product.

Key Companies in the Coffee Grounds Market

Death Wish Coffee Company

Folgers Coffee

Hills Bros. Coffee

Kicking Horse Coffee

Peet’s Coffee

Red Thread

Royal Kona

Starbucks Corporation

The Kraft Heinz Company

UCC

Market Dynamics:

Environmental Sustainability: The market is witnessing growth due to an increasing number of consumers preferring sustainable, organic, and carbon-neutral products.

The market is witnessing growth due to an increasing number of consumers preferring sustainable, organic, and carbon-neutral products. Health Trends: Rising demand in the cosmetics industry and the medicinal sector is expanding the market for coffee beans globally.

Key Takeaways from Market Study:

Segmentation: The Classic Roast Ground Coffee segment is expected to account for around 24.4% of the market share over the forecast period. Regional Growth: The North American Coffee Grounds market is anticipated to witness a lucrative growth rate of 6.8% during the forecast period. Global Consumption: East Asia is predicted to contribute to 10.7% of the global Coffee Grounds consumption through 2034.

Key Developments:

Starbucks, USS, Death Wish Coffee Company, and others are actively participating in sustainable practices, focusing on zero waste and circular economy concepts. Strategic alliances and new product introductions are expected to remain a priority for companies in the coffee grounds market.

“An increasing number of consumers expecting their products to be sustainable, organic and carbon-neutral the market of coffee grounds is projected to grow in the forecast period.” According to the FMI analyst.

Gain Immediate Access to Detailed Market Insights Purchase Now:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/11629

Explore More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights, in its new report, offers an impartial analysis of the global Coffee Grounds market, presenting historical data (2018-2023) and estimation statistics for the forecast period of 2024-2034.

The study offers compelling insights based on the Coffee Grounds market by product type (drip ground coffee, classic roast ground coffee, sumatra ground coffee, others) by application (food and beverage, agriculture, cosmetic and personal care, insecticides and pesticides) & region across seven major regions of the world.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.